NAIMOS Taskforce Cracks Down on Illegal Mining in Obuasi; Key Suspect Arrested

A special enforcement team from the National Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining Operations and Security (NAIMOS) on Monday carried out sweeping operations across several illegal mining sites in the Amansie Central District, disrupting ongoing galamsey activities and arresting one suspected organizer.

Acting on what officials described as “hot intelligence,” the task force stormed a contested mining area at Anyankyirem, a concession legally owned by Asante Gold Corporation but allegedly seized by illegal miners believed to be operating from nearby Amansie communities. According to the Communications Directorate of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the illicit takeover had prevented the company from accessing its own concession.

The task force secured the site after illegal miners fled upon seeing the team. Authorities said one man, suspected to be a key ringleader coordinating illegal mining operations in Obuasi, was arrested. He is currently assisting police with investigations and is expected to face prosecution.

In a coordinated second phase of the operation, NAIMOS officers moved to strategic locations surrounding the Obuasi Airport, where recent reports indicated renewed illegal mining activity. The team dismantled several makeshift mining setups and seized equipment including motorbikes, vehicles and water pumps. Other machinery believed to have been used in active mining was destroyed on-site.

Officials say the operation is part of intensified national efforts to combat galamsey, which continues to pose serious environmental and security threats across Ghana’s mining zones. The Ministry reiterated that unauthorized mining on legally acquired concessions undermines investment, destroys land and water bodies, and puts both licensed workers and illegal miners at risk.

The Communications Directorate said Monday’s action signals a renewed commitment to restoring order in the region’s mining sector and ensuring that legitimate concession holders regain control of their properties. The Ministry urged local communities to cooperate with authorities and support ongoing anti-galamsey efforts.

The announcement ended with a call to the public to assist in reporting illegal mining activities, emphasizing the national campaign slogan: “Help stop galamsey now.”

By Kingsley Asiedu