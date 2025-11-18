Cloudflare Outage Disrupts Major Websites Across Globe

A major internet infrastructure provider suffered widespread service disruptions on Tuesday morning, affecting millions of users worldwide and taking down prominent platforms including social media sites, artificial intelligence tools, and online services.

Cloudflare experienced an internal service degradation beginning around 11:48 UTC (6:48 AM ET), with the company reporting a spike in unusual traffic to one of its services starting at approximately 11:20 UTC. The disruption prevented users from accessing numerous websites that rely on the San Francisco based company’s protective infrastructure.

Major platforms affected included X (formerly Twitter), ChatGPT, League of Legends, News Ghana and Spotify, with thousands of users reporting access problems. The outage also impacted services ranging from McDonald’s self-service ordering systems to online design platform Canva, demonstrating the breadth of Cloudflare’s reach across the internet.

A Cloudflare spokesperson confirmed the company observed unusual traffic patterns but stated they do not yet know the cause of the spike. The company indicated all teams are focused on ensuring traffic flows without errors before investigating the root cause.

Cloudflare provides critical internet infrastructure services to millions of websites globally, including protection against cyberattacks and distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. It’s estimated that more than 20 percent of the world’s websites rely at least partly on Cloudflare services.

By 13:09 UTC, the company identified the issue and began implementing a fix, with Cloudflare Access and WARP services recovering to pre-incident error rates by 13:13 UTC. During remediation efforts, the company temporarily disabled WARP access in London, affecting users attempting to connect through that service.

Many affected websites displayed error messages instructing visitors to “unblock challenges.cloudflare.com to proceed” or showing standard HTTP 500 internal server errors. Even DownDetector, a popular outage tracking website, experienced difficulties due to its own reliance on Cloudflare infrastructure.

Alan Woodward, a cybersecurity expert from the University of Surrey, described Cloudflare as “the biggest company you’ve never heard of,” functioning as a global gatekeeper against cyberattacks. The incident highlighted the vulnerability created by internet infrastructure concentration, where a single provider’s disruption can cascade across thousands of services simultaneously.

Cloudflare shares dropped more than 5 percent in premarket trading following the outage. The disruption comes less than a month after Amazon Web Services (AWS) experienced a major outage that affected numerous online platforms including Snapchat, Venmo, and Reddit.

The company continues working to restore full service to all affected customers while postponing investigation into the traffic spike’s origins until complete service restoration is achieved.