NAIMOS Nabs Two Galamsey Kingpins in High Impact Offin River Operation

Story by: Nii Okpoti Odamtten & Muhammad Faisal Mustapha…..

In a decisive escalation of Ghana’s war against illegal mining, operatives of the National Anti Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) have arrested two suspected kingpins one man and one woman during an active galamsey operation along the Offin River in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

The high stakes operation, executed on Saturday, April 25, 2026, between 1300 and 2150 hours, followed actionable intelligence received at NAIMOS headquarters indicating ongoing illegal mining activities at Akomfrem. Acting with speed and precision, the Ashanti Regional taskforce mobilized and moved in on the identified site, catching operators in the act.

Upon arrival, the taskforce encountered multiple individuals actively mining along the riverbanks and within the Offin River itself. The sudden appearance of the enforcement team triggered a mass retreat, with several suspects fleeing into nearby bushland. However, two individuals later identified as Comfort Abayie, 36, and Ayenga Abraham, 28 were apprehended at the scene.

In a bold admission during initial questioning, both suspects claimed ownership of the illegal mining site, despite lacking any lawful authorization or documentation to operate.

The operation yielded a significant cache of items believed to be directly linked to the illegal enterprise. Among the seized assets were:

* A wine colored Honda CR-V (DV 9678Y-2025), reportedly belonging to Comfort Abayie, along with an iPhone 13 Pro Max

* A wine colored JMC pick up (DV 4168-2026), driven by Ayenga Abraham, accompanied by two high end mobile devices an iPhone 16 Pro Max and an iPhone 17 Pro Max.

* Two sachets of suspected unrefined gold dust, allegedly in the possession of Ayenga Abraham

The scale and sophistication of the operation pointed to a well organized network exploiting the Offin River, one of Ghana’s critical water bodies increasingly threatened by illegal mining activities.

In line with NAIMOS’ zero tolerance policy, the taskforce proceeded to dismantle and destroy all illegal mining infrastructure found at the site. Equipment neutralized included:

* Six Changfan machines mounted directly on the river

* One KOOP diesel welding machine

* Extensive pipelines, water hoses, and improvised support structures.

The destruction of these assets represents not only a tactical victory but a significant disruption of ongoing environmental degradation in the area.

The suspects, along with their mobile devices, have been handed over to the Nyinahini District Police Command to assist with further investigations and potential prosecution. All seized exhibits were duly recorded, with NAIMOS retaining custody for secure transfer to its headquarters.

The operation underscores a reinvigorated national strategy against illegal mining under the leadership of the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah. His stewardship has been marked by a sharpened enforcement posture, enhanced inter agency coordination, and a clear directive to reclaim Ghana’s water bodies and forest reserves from illegal exploitation.

“What we are witnessing is not routine enforcement it is a calibrated, intelligence led campaign to dismantle the economic backbone of illegal mining networks,” a senior NAIMOS operative noted.

“The Offin River operation sends a clear signal: the era of impunity is over.”

Industry observers and environmental advocates have begun to acknowledge a shift in operational tempo and political will, attributing recent successes to firm ministerial backing and strategic clarity.

“This is the kind of sustained, targeted intervention required to reverse years of ecological damage,” an environmental policy analyst remarked.

“The Minister’s approach is restoring confidence that enforcement can be both decisive and systematic.”

NAIMOS continues to emphasize the role of public cooperation in sustaining its operations. The Secretariat has reiterated its call for timely and credible intelligence from communities, noting that such partnerships remain indispensable in tracking and dismantling illegal mining networks.

“Every credible tip off strengthens our reach and sharpens our response,” the Secretariat stated.

“We urge all citizens to remain vigilant and committed to protecting our natural heritage.”

The Akomfrem raid stands as a potent reminder that Ghana’s anti galamsey campaign is entering a more assertive phase one defined by rapid response, targeted arrests, and the systematic disabling of illegal mining infrastructure.

For communities along the Offin River and beyond, the message is unmistakable: enforcement is no longer sporadic it is sustained, intelligence driven, and uncompromising.

NEWSPAPER HEADLINES (10)

1. NAIMOS Strikes Hard: Two Galamsey Kingpins Arrested in

Offin River Raid

2. Offin River Cleansed: Illegal Mining Network Crushed in Ashanti Operation

3. Galamsey Crackdown Intensifies as NAIMOS Nabs Key Operators

4. Minister Buah’s Anti Galamsey Drive Gains Momentum with Major Arrests

5. Illegal Mining Syndicate Disrupted in High Impact NAIMOS Operation

6. Two Arrested, Six Machines Destroyed in Offin River Enforcement Sweep

7. NAIMOS Sends Strong Signal with Strategic Arrests at Akomfrem

8. Ashanti Region Raid Exposes Organized Illegal Mining Network

9. Environmental Protection Efforts Deepen with Offin River Intervention

10. Decisive Action: NAIMOS Targets Galamsey Kingpins in Riverine Operation

ONLINE HEADLINES (15)

11. Inside NAIMOS’ Offin River Raid: How Two Galamsey Kingpins Were Captured

12. Breaking: Major Illegal Mining Operation Dismantled in Ashanti Region

13. Photos & Details: NAIMOS Crushes Galamsey Site at Akomfrem

14. Two Arrested as Taskforce Destroys River Based Mining Equipment

15. Offin River Under Siege No More: NAIMOS Acts on Intelligence Tip Off