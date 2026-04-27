GRIDCo Boss Fired as Ghana’s Six-Hour Power Cuts Stretch Into a Week

The Akosombo substation fire has forced ECG to ration electricity across four regions as businesses and households count growing losses.

Ghana’s Energy and Green Transition Minister Dr. John Jinapor has dismissed the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), Ing. Mark Awuah Baah, as the country enters a second week of structured power rationing triggered by a fire at the Akosombo transmission substation.

Government Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu confirmed the removal on Sunday, saying the GRIDCo chief had been asked to step aside pending investigations into the fire. A leadership shake-up at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Ashanti Region was also announced alongside the executive action.

The fire broke out at GRIDCo’s Akosombo Substation Switchyard at approximately 2:01 pm on Thursday, April 23, 2026, knocking out nearly 1,000 megawatts of generation capacity from the national grid. With peak national demand sitting at around 4,400 megawatts, the loss of roughly a quarter of available supply has forced ECG into a rotating six-hour load shedding arrangement affecting communities across the Greater Accra, Volta, Ashanti, and Central Regions, as well as the Tema enclave.

Ghana has also temporarily halted electricity exports to prioritise domestic supply stability while restoration work continues at the damaged substation.

ECG has divided affected communities into three groups, designated A, B, and C, each scheduled to experience six hours without power within every 24-hour cycle. Under Saturday’s schedule, Group A lost power from 6:00am to noon, Group B from noon to 6:00pm, and Group C from 6:00pm to midnight, before Group A re-entered another outage window from midnight to 6:00am. The cycle has rotated daily since, and is expected to remain in force through at least Friday, May 1.

Despite the structured timetable, multiple communities across the affected regions have reported outages of between 12 and 24 hours, significantly exceeding the advertised windows. The extended blackouts have drawn widespread public anger on social media, with residents and businesses questioning both the enforcement and the communication of the rationing plan.

Small businesses have been particularly hard hit. Traders in retail, cold storage, and food vending operations report losses from spoiled perishable goods. Households have also experienced disruptions to water supply and raised concerns about damage to refrigerators, televisions, and other electrical appliances from repeated power surges and sudden outages.

The ECG had earlier attributed intermittent outages in the weeks before the fire to scheduled maintenance, including the replacement of non-performing transformers and substation upgrades in overloaded communities. The Akosombo incident compounded an already strained grid.

ECG’s General Manager for External Relations, Dr. Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, sought to reassure the public that conditions would improve, saying supply was expected to stabilise between April and September as infrastructure upgrades progressed. “Immediately the situation improves, supply will be restored,” the company stated, while apologising for the disruption to households and businesses.

Energy Minister Dr. Jinapor is expected to brief the public on Monday on the full scale of developments in electricity distribution and the steps being taken to restore normal supply.