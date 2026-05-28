NADMO Warns Ghanaians on Electrical and Gas Safety

The Asunafo North Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr. Bawa Mohammed, has urged residents across the Ahafo Region to take electrical and gas cylinder safety seriously to prevent avoidable disasters in their homes and communities.

Speaking in an interview with Francis Agyapong Nimpong, Mr. Bawa said residents should never use electrical appliances such as hair dryers and heaters in bathrooms or near wet areas, where the risk of electrocution is highest. He identified overloaded sockets as one of the leading causes of electrical fires in homes, cautioning the public against plugging multiple extension cords into a single socket.

He also advised households to replace damaged or frayed electrical cords without delay and to fit safety plugs in all unused sockets, particularly in homes where young children are present. He stressed that water must be kept away from all electrical appliances at all times and that devices should always be unplugged by gripping the plug firmly rather than pulling the cord.

On gas cylinder safety, Mr. Bawa warned that improper handling and storage of cylinders remain a serious fire hazard. He advised that cylinders should always be stored upright in well-ventilated areas and properly secured against tipping. Residents should keep cylinders away from open flames and heat sources and regularly check for leaks by applying soapy water around valves and joints. A leak will cause visible bubbling.

He further warned against rolling cylinders manually across floors or storing them in confined spaces, noting both practices significantly raise the risk of fire outbreaks and accidents. Empty and filled cylinders must be stored separately, and no cylinder should ever be kept inside enclosed indoor spaces such as bedrooms.

Mr. Bawa said the Asunafo North Municipal NADMO office and the Ahafo Regional office are working actively to keep the region disaster-free and called on residents to adopt safe habits consistently rather than waiting for an emergency.