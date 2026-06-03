Muntaka Outlines Welfare Measures For Security Personnel

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak has set out planned welfare measures for security personnel, including rent allowance reforms and new vehicles, during a working visit to the Volta Region.

Speaking to officers of the security services at the Ho Technical University auditorium, the Minister said government would mechanise rent allowances with salaries, improve office accommodation, supply logistics and vehicles, and pursue promotions across the services.

He acknowledged the critical role officers play in safeguarding national peace and the personal cost their duties often carry, describing their professionalism as indispensable to the country’s development.

“Security personnel play a critical role in ensuring peace and stability in this country,” he said.

Muntaka explained that direct visits help the Ministry of the Interior (MINTER) understand conditions on the ground and inform national planning, including budgeting for 2027, rather than relying solely on written reports.

The engagement allowed officers to raise concerns and recommendations on improving operations and service conditions, while the Minister urged them to maintain discipline, integrity and professionalism.

The session formed part of a two day Volta Region tour during which the Minister met the Regional Minister, engaged traditional and religious leaders, inspected the Ghana Immigration Service regional headquarters project in Ho and visited Ho Central Prison.

Government has repeatedly pledged to strengthen the country’s security architecture through better welfare packages, capacity building and the supply of modern equipment.