UK Backs Ghana AI Strategy With £6 Million

The United Kingdom will commit £6 million to Ghana’s national Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy and wider science collaboration, deepening a technology partnership unveiled at the Ghana investment summit in London.

The commitment emerged from a roundtable that brought together Ghana’s Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, the Global Tech Director of the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and public and private sector representatives, the British High Commission in Accra said.

According to the Commission, the funding will help implement Ghana’s AI Strategy, strengthen national capacity in the technology and promote its responsible adoption across key sectors.

The package reaches beyond AI into broader research ties. UK Research and Innovation has already funded ten new physics partnerships between universities in both countries, while new Transnational Education guidelines aim to widen access to international standard training within Ghana.

The science and technology funding sits within a wider UK Ghana Growth Partnership worth up to £215 million across the 2026 to 2028 period, signed during President John Dramani Mahama’s visit to London.

British High Commissioner to Ghana Christian Rogg said the deal would deliver benefits people could feel. “This Growth Partnership is about real change people can see and feel,” he said.

The announcement coincides with the fifth anniversary of the UK Ghana Trade Partnership Agreement, under which bilateral trade has grown to about £1.6 billion, a rise of 12.5 percent since 2024.

Officials said the collaboration would help build innovation ecosystems and open opportunities for researchers, entrepreneurs and technology firms in both nations.