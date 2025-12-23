MTN Pledges Stakeholder Collaboration To Boost Fintech

The Senior Manager of MTN Ghana for the Central and Western regions, Richard Owusu Nyarko, has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to working closely with stakeholders to advance financial technology and digital solutions for the benefit of Ghana.

Delivering a keynote address at the 2025 MTN Agents and Merchants Awards Night in Elmina, Mr. Owusu Nyarko assured participants that MTN remains dedicated to strengthening partnerships that drive innovation, financial inclusion, and customer convenience.

Recognition of Agents and Merchants

The ceremony honored 50 outstanding MTN agents and merchants, each receiving a certificate of recognition alongside E-Cash rewards ranging from GH₵2,000 to GH₵20,000. The awards, according to Mr. Owusu Nyarko, were designed to celebrate the loyalty, resilience, and contributions of agents and merchants whose efforts have significantly enhanced MTN’s success story in Ghana.

He expressed gratitude to partner banks, financial institutions, and merchants for their role in ensuring seamless transactions and liquidity support, which he described as vital to the growth of Ghana’s fintech ecosystem.

Advancing Financial Literacy and Inclusion

Mr. Owusu Nyarko emphasized that the contributions of agents and merchants align with MTN’s broader mission of making MoMo transactions and airtime purchases more accessible and convenient for clients. He noted that these efforts have not only improved service delivery but also promoted financial literacy, digital payments, credit investment, and savings culture among Ghanaians, thereby strengthening the national economy.

He pledged that MTN will continue to host similar awards annually, ensuring that dedicated agents and merchants are consistently recognized for their excellence.

Commitment to Business Growth

In a post-event interview, Mr. Owusu Nyarko reiterated MTN’s commitment to supporting businesses across Ghana. He explained that initiatives such as the awards night, which rewarded loyal agents and merchants with substantial E-Cash incentives, are part of MTN’s strategy to encourage growth, innovation, and resilience in the financial services sector.

Opening Remarks

The Senior Sales Manager for the Central and Western regions, David Elinam Woasey, in his opening remarks, highlighted that the awards were dedicated to individuals who demonstrated commitment, innovation, and excellence in promoting financial inclusion. He stressed that honoring such individuals strengthens the bond between MTN and its agents, motivating them to improve services for clients.

Quoting the adage, “A nation that does not honor its heroes or heroines is not worth dying for,” Mr. Woasey underscored the importance of recognition in sustaining motivation and service quality.

Top Awardees

The Overall Best Merchant Award went to Theresa Asiedu of Hantess Ventures, who received GH₵15,000 in E-Cash. The Overall Best Agent Award was presented to Seth Osardu Ventures, who received GH₵20,000 in E-Cash.

Both awardees revealed that they operate 24 hours a day to serve clients, despite facing challenges such as verbal and physical attacks. Their resilience, they noted, is driven by a commitment to customer service and the belief that perseverance ultimately leads to success.