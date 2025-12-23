Queen Mothers Say Asantehene’s Rejection Defies Cultural Tradition

‘Asantehene’s rejection of inclusion of Queen Mothers in Houses of Chiefs is misplaced in culture’ – National Queen Mothers’ Platform.

The National Queen Mothers’ Platform (QMP)-Ghana has expressed great regret over the rejection of the inclusion of Queen Mothers at the Regional and National Houses of Chiefs by the Asantehene, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II. It has also described the Asante King’s pronouncements as deeply concerning and very unfortunate. The QMP-Ghana stated that the state of Ghana has not only come a very long way but also bigger than anyone or group of persons.

In a press release issued by the Platform and signed by its President and Paramount Queen Mother of the Osudoku Traditional Area in the Greater Accra Region, Nana Amponsah Dokua III, the QMP noted that the Asantehene’s stance does not support the entire Ghanaian culture, which has transformed itself and also gone through a series of modifications over the years to reflect modern societal needs and aspirations.

It will be recalled that while addressing the final 2025 meeting of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs in Kumasi on Friday, 19th December, 2025, the Asantehene shot down the proposal, saying it has no roots in cultural precedence and customs. Asantehene’s stance follows a proposal being pushed by the National House of Chiefs led by its President and Paramount Chief of the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area in the Western North Region, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, including proposed amendments to the Chieftaincy Act, 2008 (Act 759) which seeks to establish a ‘Chamber of Queen Mothers’ and subsequently grant them seats alongside chiefs in formal sittings to promote gender equity.

Reacting to the comments made by Otumfuor Osei Tutu II, the QMP-Ghana noted that even though the Asantehene’s pronouncements may have some basis, such a stance cannot be fully rooted in the country’s customs, traditions, and beliefs, explaining that the position of the Asante King contradicts the Affirmative Gender Equity Bill passed by Parliament in July 2024.

The QMP-Ghana is of the view that the matter could be easily and amicably resolved through an extensive dialogue and stakeholder engagement to protect the entire sanctity of the chieftaincy institution instead of what the Platform described as ‘the current verbal exchanges’ flying between the Asantehene and the Queen Mothers who equally have a role to play in the country’s traditional space and set-up despite the country’s cultural and jurisdictional differences.

The Executives of the QMP-Ghana appealed to Otumfuor Osei Tutu II to be clearer on his stance, saying such a position is not healthy enough for the unity and strength of the chieftaincy institution in Ghana in its forward march for national cohesion, peace, progress, and development.

The QMP-Ghana further stated that establishing a Chamber of Queen Mothers would bring all Queen Mothers under one umbrella, thereby reducing the numerous associations of Queen Mothers dotted across the country. This, the Platform believes and concludes, would foster unity and growth, enabling Queen Mothers not only to fully participate in national events but also to advocate more effectively for the welfare of women and children across the length and breadth of the country.