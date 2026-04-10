MTN Opens Applications for Pan-African Journalism Innovation Programme

MTN Group has opened applications for the 2026 cohort of its Pan-African Media Innovation Programme (MIP), inviting mid- to senior-level journalists, editors, and media practitioners across its African markets to apply before the April 30 deadline.

Launched in September 2025 in partnership with the University of Johannesburg (UJ) and The African Editors Forum (TAEF), the programme builds on a successful national pilot in Nigeria and expands into a continent-wide platform for media innovation. The MIP is a 12-week certified learning journey delivered over six months, combining online academic modules with an in-person immersion in Johannesburg.

The curriculum covers digital transformation, media sustainability, ethics and law, innovation in newsroom practice, and the impact of platforms and emerging technologies on the information ecosystem. Participants also engage in industry masterclasses, newsroom visits, and structured peer collaboration connecting academic learning to practice.

Nompilo Morafo, MTN Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer, said the initiative is part of the company’s commitment to building a resilient media environment across the continent, describing investment in journalism skills and networks as central to navigating a rapidly changing information landscape.

Professor Sifiso Mnisi, Director for the Centre for Data and Digital Communications at UJ, said the academic and practical combination of the programme is designed to respond directly to evolving newsroom demands across Africa.

Churchill Otieno, President of TAEF, said strong and independent newsrooms are a prerequisite for deepening democracy and social cohesion, describing the programme as a platform for journalists to sharpen their skills, collaborate across borders, and innovate in the public interest.

Applicants should demonstrate strong professional experience, a commitment to ethical journalism, and an interest in innovation and cross-border engagement. Shortlisting will be conducted independently by UJ and TAEF, based on professional merit, potential impact, and commitment to the evolution of African media. Full eligibility criteria and application guidance are available at MTN.com/media-innovation-programme.