Ghana Forms Committee to Establish National Sports Museum

Sports Minister Kofi Adams has inaugurated a 15-member Inter-Institutional Joint Committee tasked with developing a framework for a national sports museum, marking the most concrete step yet in an initiative that has been building momentum since 2025.

The committee, formally constituted at the Ministry’s conference room in Accra, has been given a 90-day mandate to produce a proposal covering site selection, design concept, and a curatorial plan encompassing memorabilia, records, and multimedia exhibits across multiple sporting disciplines. The planned museum will serve as a repository for Ghana’s athletic heritage and function as an educational and research hub for students, historians and sports enthusiasts.

Speaking at the inauguration, Adams framed the initiative as both a cultural and developmental priority. He described the museum as a facility that would motivate upcoming athletes by showcasing the achievements of past sporting heroes and heroines, while fostering national pride and encouraging excellence. From a social standpoint, he said the facility would strengthen national identity and provide a platform for intergenerational learning.

The minister highlighted the potential for the museum to place Ghanaian sports history on the global stage while also tapping into the growing opportunities in sports tourism. He called for broad consultations and thorough research to ensure the museum captures all phases of Ghanaian sports, from traditional games to modern achievements.

The project is being developed in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), the National Sports Authority (NSA), and the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board. The AfCFTA Young Entrepreneur Federation, led by President Siita Sofo Hissan, has also expressed a commitment to contributing to the initiative, with partnership discussions around sports tourism forming part of the broader vision.

The committee is chaired by Wilhelmina Asamoah, who serves as Chief Director at the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, with Michael Esuon as co-chair and Jacob Donkor as project coordinator. Members include representatives from government agencies and the sports sector, who pledged to deliver on the mandate within the timeline set by the ministry.

The sports museum forms part of the ministry’s wider agenda to deepen Ghana’s sports culture, create economic opportunities through tourism, and build durable institutions around the country’s athletic legacy. Its establishment takes on added relevance as Ghana prepares for its fifth FIFA World Cup appearance in 2026, an occasion that officials have identified as a platform to showcase the country’s sports heritage to a global audience.