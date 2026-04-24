MTN Ghana, SMEGA Launch Awards to Push SMEs Beyond Borders

MTN Ghana and SME GrowAfrica (SMEGA) have launched the latest edition of the Small and Medium Enterprises Ghana Awards (SMEGA), calling on Ghanaian businesses to step up amid a challenging global economic climate and compete on the international stage.

The awards, sponsored by MTN Ghana, are held under the theme “Empowering SMEs to Scale Beyond Borders through Innovation, Resilience and Digital Solutions.” The scheme, which has run for thirteen years, spans 18 categories covering agribusiness, manufacturing, digital technology, trade and women entrepreneurship, among others.

Kwesi Ofori Jnr, Executive Director of SME GrowAfrica, described the awards as more than a recognition scheme, saying they have become a movement that celebrates the boldness of the Ghanaian entrepreneur. He said many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) continue to thrive despite economic headwinds and deserve a stronger platform to showcase their impact. He noted that selected businesses would gain access to masterclasses, mentorship, partnership opportunities and investment, as well as pathways to expand beyond Ghana’s borders.

Speaking on behalf of Angela Mensah-Poku, Chief Enterprise Officer at MTN Ghana, Senior Manager for SME Sales Mohammed Abubakar Siddiq said the partnership with SMEGA is a statement of purpose. “SMEGA shines the spotlight, MTN works year round, ensuring that more Ghanaian businesses are ready to stand confidently in that spotlight,” he said.

MTN Ghana Chief Executive Officer Stephen Blewett noted that in the last five years the company has invested more than $1 billion to support the SME sector, while reaffirming a commitment to rendering digital solutions and investing a further $200 million in infrastructure.

Margaret Ansei, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), commended SMEGA for its role in celebrating Ghanaian entrepreneurs and argued that the question of whether local businesses can compete globally has already been answered. “Our businesses are not short of potential, they simply need the right platform and support system to compete internationally,” she said.

Ansei acknowledged that SMEs, which account for over 85 percent of businesses in Ghana, continue to face structural barriers, but said those challenges must serve as a rallying call for government, financial institutions, development partners and telecommunications companies to work collectively with entrepreneurs.