MTN Ghana Expands Masterclass Series Beyond Telecom

MTN Ghana has used the second edition of its Masterclass Series to position the company as a partner in financial literacy and personal development, bringing together banking executives, medical professionals and public figures to tackle the intersection of wealth, mental health and sustainable success.

The event, held in Accra under the theme “Wealth and Wellbeing: Building Sustainable Success,” follows a maiden edition staged in October last year under the theme “Digital for Good.” Nana Asantewaa Amegashie, General Manager for Consumer Marketing at MTN Ghana, said the series reflects the company’s deliberate move to add value beyond connectivity.

“The whole idea is to create a platform for our customers, beyond connectivity, to equip them with tools that will help them plan their lives, live well, build wealth and achieve a sustainable, successful future,” she said.

While attendance at the physical event was kept selective to maintain quality, MTN Ghana extended access through its Facebook and YouTube channels, with highlights to be rebroadcast across social media platforms. Amegashie said the topics are driven by customer feedback and feed directly into how the company designs its products and digital tools.

Darwin Mireku, Head of Strategy and Enablement at Stanbic Bank Ghana, delivered a keynote on sustainable wealth creation, arguing that financial success built without discipline or clear purpose is inherently fragile. “Success that cannot be explained cannot be sustained,” he said, outlining clarity of purpose, risk-aware decision-making and long-term planning as the three pillars that separate lasting wealth from superficial affluence. He also warned against sacrificing personal wellbeing in the pursuit of money. “You cannot ignore yourself. When wellbeing is distorted, effectiveness erodes,” he said.

On the investment side, Nana Wiafe Boamah, Chief Investment Officer at Stanbic Investment Management Services (SIMS), told participants that wealth creation is fundamentally behavioural. He defined wealth as the ability to maintain control over financial resources throughout one’s lifetime, and advised participants to secure their earning capacity through insurance, invest progressively in diversified assets, and resist chasing market trends. “Making money and staying wealthy is behavioural. Do not chase trends,” he cautioned.

Isaac Newman Arthur, Medical Director and Clinical Psychologist at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), urged participants to adopt a holistic approach to wellbeing that goes beyond physical fitness to include mental, social and spiritual dimensions, arguing that many organisations fall short because their health policies do not address the full picture.

Playwright and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Roverman Productions, Uncle Ebo Whyte, added an ethical perspective, cautioning that wealth built on dishonesty is neither sustainable nor transferable. “Wealth created out of dishonesty cannot be sustained or transferred to future generations,” he said, criticising what he described as growing social attitudes that treat financial irresponsibility as acceptable.

The series is part of MTN Ghana’s broader effort to evolve its identity beyond telecommunications into a platform for economic and social empowerment, integrating financial literacy and wellness education into its customer engagement at a time when the company is also marking 30 years of operations in Ghana.