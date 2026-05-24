MTN Ghana Backs 2026 Hajj with GH₵238k Package

MTN Ghana has delivered a GHS 238,000 sponsorship package to the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG) to support Ghanaian Muslims heading to Saudi Arabia for the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage, in a presentation held Saturday at the Hajj Village in Accra.

The package covers airtime support for the PAOG Advance Team, operational communication devices, branded souvenirs for pilgrims, and dedicated customer support booths at Hajj Villages in both Accra and Tamale.

Ghanaian pilgrims on the MTN network will access roaming services through agreements with Mobily, STC, and Zain Telecommunications in Saudi Arabia, covering both prepaid and monthly data and voice plans throughout the pilgrimage period.

In a significant first, MTN Ghana is launching Travel eSIM solutions on a pilot basis, offering pilgrims a more affordable way to stay connected in Saudi Arabia without the need for a physical SIM card. The company’s Customer Value Management (CVM) team will also reach pilgrims on the ground in Saudi Arabia with targeted connectivity packages.

Chairman of the Ghana Hajj Board, Alhaji Abdul-Rauf Tanko Ibrahim, welcomed the partnership, emphasising that reliable communication matters most during Eid al-Adha, when contact with family back home is especially meaningful.

Scancom PLC, which operates MTN Ghana, leads Ghana’s mobile telecommunications market and is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange.