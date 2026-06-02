MTN, GFA Host FA Cup Final At Legon

Telecommunications firm MTN Ghana and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) staged the 2025/26 MTN FA Cup final on Sunday at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, Accra.

Organisers turned the showpiece into one of the season’s most polished occasions, with Nations FC beating Dreams FC by five penalties to four after the sides finished level at one each through extra time.

The Ghana Police Service managed entry smoothly, while members of the MTN FA Cup organising committee, led by chairman Wilson Arthur, coordinated logistics across the venue. GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo moved through the stadium to keep proceedings on schedule.

MTN installed electronic pitch panels around the field, a feature rarely seen at local matches, and built an opening ceremony that flowed into the closing presentation. Sheila Sorinye, who handles community relations at MTN Ghana, helped manage the supporter experience.

The trophy arrived in a striking procession escorted by bodybuilders from the national fitness association, lending the moment both spectacle and a sense of security. Members of the Ghana Supporters Union filled the stands in their familiar red, gold and green.

On the pitch, Joseph Effah headed Nations FC ahead in the 31st minute before Abdul Razak Salifu equalised for Dreams FC. Neither side could break the deadlock, sending the final to penalties.

Victory handed Nations FC their first FA Cup title and a place in next season’s Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup, a notable reward for a club that suffered relegation from the Ghana Premier League this term.