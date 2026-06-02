4 Garrison Win Home Tennis Tournament

4 Garrison Tennis Club won the [official competition name] they hosted on [date] at [venue], with Ghana Tennis Club, Adabraka finishing first runners-up after beating Sakumono Tennis Club 3-2.

The host club leaned on a strong showing from Kwaku Amankwa, Engineer Samuel Taylor and Nii Quaye, who carried much of the load on the way to the title. Coach Acquah guided the side, with President Robert Tetteh overseeing both the hosting and the triumph.

Ghana Tennis Club, Adabraka edged Sakumono Tennis Club by the narrow margin to take second place, a result that lifted their standing in the competition.

After the matches, Tetteh thanked the visiting clubs for honouring the invitation, noting that their presence strengthened the bond between the participating sides. He also credited his members for their part in staging the event and delivering the win.