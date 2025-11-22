MTN, Absa, and NOVA Empower SMEs with First Mini MBA Programme

MTN Ghana, in partnership with Absa Bank Ghana and NOVA Business School Africa, has successfully graduated 50 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from its inaugural Mini MBA programme, an initiative designed to enhance business performance, strengthen leadership, and accelerate digital readiness across Ghana’s SME sector.

The graduation ceremony in Accra marked a major milestone in MTN’s ongoing commitment to equipping entrepreneurs with the knowledge, tools, and mentorship needed to scale sustainably in an increasingly digital economy.

‘These SMEs Are Not Small, Their Impact Speaks for Itself’ — Angela Mensah-Poku

MTN Ghana’s Chief Enterprise Officer, Angela Mensah-Poku, emphasized that the Mini MBA aligns with MTN’s mandate to ensure no business is left behind in Ghana’s financial and digital transformation.

“There is nothing small about the businesses in this room,” she said. “You employ people, generate revenue, and contribute directly to our nation’s growth. Calling you SMEs understates the scale and impact of your work. Your work is transformative.”

She commended the graduates for their dedication to the 13-week programme despite their busy schedules. “You are all leaders. Investing your time and effort into this programme shows true leadership. Congratulations.”

Ms. Mensah-Poku also recognized NOVA Business School Africa for providing the academic foundation of the programme and Absa Bank Ghana for its valuable partnership.

“This is just the beginning of our journey together. We look forward to supporting your growth and celebrating your success in the years ahead,” she added.

‘Equipping SMEs to Thrive in the Digital Age’ — Mohammed Abubakar Siddiq

Mohammed Abubakar Siddiq, Senior Manager for SME Sales at MTN Ghana, described the Mini MBA as a strategic partnership delivering practical, high-impact training to Ghanaian entrepreneurs.

“The programme builds capacity in strategy, innovation management, and technology adoption, giving SMEs the skills to compete and grow in a digital-first marketplace,” he explained.

Participant selection was based on criteria jointly developed by MTN and Absa, targeting SMEs with strong potential for structured development. Mr. Siddiq further revealed plans to institutionalize the Mini MBA as an annual flagship programme, creating opportunities for more SMEs nationwide

.

Georgette Amoako, Propositions Manager, Absa Bank Ghana

Georgette Amoako, Propositions Manager at Absa Bank Ghana, highlighted on the bank’s commitment to fostering growth, enhancing capabilities, and supporting SMEs to thrive.

“From the start, our shared goal was to help SMEs build stronger foundations through practical learning and strategic thinking,” she said.

In the first half of 2025 alone, Absa supported over 1,300 MSMEs across Ghana, more than half of which are women-led. The bank also facilitated access to affordable finance, in-demand skills, and credible networks for youth-led enterprises, agribusinesses, and fintech innovators.

Beneficiary Spotlight — Emmanaenie N. Akwetey, CEO of BOMARK Royal Company LTD

Emmanaenie N. Akwetey described her experience in the Mini MBA programme as transformative, impactful, and truly mind-blowing.

“I was selected by Absa to join the Mini MBA, and the journey has been challenging but incredibly rewarding,” she said. “At first, I thought I could choose other things over this programme, but from the very first day, I was captivated. Over 13 weeks, we learned about entrepreneurship, digital integration, accounting, and tax practices. The professional training completely transformed the way I run my business. I now feel ready to take my company to the next level.”

Offering advice to other entrepreneurs, especially women in business, she added: “Sign up for this programme. It will change your perspective, your approach, and even your revenue. The coaching and guidance equip you to run your business professionally, improve your accounting, and grow sustainably. Trust me, you will not remain the same.”

A Rigorous Programme for Modern Entrepreneurs

Delivered by NOVA Business School Africa, the Mini MBA provided intensive training in business strategy, leadership, finance, marketing, digital transformation, innovation, and growth planning.

Participants represented diverse industries, including manufacturing, retail, agribusiness, logistics, consultancy, and digital services. Despite busy schedules, they attended weekend sessions both online and in person, demonstrating exceptional commitment to personal and business transformation.

Strengthening Ghana’s SME Ecosystem

MTN Ghana, Absa Bank, and NOVA Business School Africa hailed the programme as a major step toward building a stronger, digitally competitive SME ecosystem. The initiative is set to expand next year, offering more entrepreneurs access to world-class business training and post-programme mentorship.

The graduation ceremony also brought together families, partners, and stakeholders to celebrate the achievements of the graduates and the growing impact of the Mini MBA on Ghana’s economic landscape.