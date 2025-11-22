Ghana Trade Minister Intensifies Push for Foreign Investment

Ghana’s Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare held a series of high level meetings with international partners on Thursday, signalling the government’s accelerating efforts to attract foreign investment and strengthen industrial development.

The Minister engaged separately with European Union Ambassador Rune Skinnebach, British High Commissioner Christian Rogg and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Country Coordinator Eric Gyenin. Discussions centred on expanding partnerships in trade, manufacturing, financing for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and industrial policy reform.

Ambassador Skinnebach, who officially assumed his role in September after presenting credentials to President John Dramani Mahama, used the introductory visit to outline the EU’s renewed investment focus in Africa. He highlighted the bloc’s Global Gateway initiative, a €150 billion package designed to mobilise development financing and private capital for high impact sectors across the continent. The EU launched the Africa investment package at a 2022 summit, directing funds toward energy transition, digital infrastructure, sustainable growth and health systems. Skinnebach urged Ghana to position itself competitively to benefit from these resources, noting that the EU remains the country’s largest export market, donor and investor.

Ofosu-Adjare welcomed the commitment and outlined her efforts to ease constraints facing Ghanaian exporters. She pointed to recent cooperation with the Bank of Ghana (BoG) that extended export proceeds repatriation timelines from the original 60 days to 120 days from the date of shipment. The extension provides businesses additional flexibility to comply with foreign exchange requirements while still ensuring proceeds return to bolster the country’s reserves. Both parties agreed to deepen engagement with the European business community to unlock new opportunities.

In discussions with British High Commissioner Rogg, the focus turned to unlocking additional United Kingdom investment, improving SME financing and reviewing progress under the bilateral trade partnership agreement. Rogg assumed his post in July after serving as the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s Director for Development and Open Societies. He previously worked in Ghana between 2006 and 2009, giving him familiarity with the country’s economic landscape.

Ofosu-Adjare underscored Ghana’s political stability and focus on job creation, stressing the need for grant support and accessible capital for micro, small and medium enterprises. Although training programmes for SMEs have expanded, she said funding gaps remain a significant constraint on growth.

Rogg pointed to ongoing financing support from British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution. BII launched Growth Investment Partners Ghana in 2023 with an anchor commitment of up to US$50 million to provide long term, flexible local currency financing to SMEs. The programme targets businesses seeking US$500,000 to US$5 million and aims to support up to 150 Ghanaian enterprises over 15 years. A complementary technical assistance facility called the Ghana Investment Support Programme provides capacity building in financial management, corporate governance and environmental practices.

The High Commissioner also requested updates on reforms to the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act, particularly the proposed removal of minimum capital requirements for foreign investors. Under current law, foreign investors must meet equity thresholds of US$200,000 for joint ventures and US$500,000 to US$1 million for wholly foreign owned enterprises. President Mahama announced in August at a forum in Japan that the government would abolish these requirements to make Ghana more attractive to investors of all sizes. The Minister confirmed that the reforms have passed Cabinet and are undergoing stakeholder consultations. Rogg further proposed formalising economic cooperation under a new framework described as a Growth Partnership, which Ofosu-Adjare welcomed.

In a separate meeting, UNIDO Country Coordinator Gyenin briefed the Minister on the organisation’s participation in the upcoming Global Industry Summit in Saudi Arabia. The 21st session of the UNIDO General Conference will take place in Riyadh from 23 to 27 November, bringing together government representatives, business leaders and investors under the theme of partnerships to accelerate sustainable development. Gyenin also discussed a planned technical mission to Ghana.

Ofosu-Adjare revisited her proposal for a 500 to 1,000 acre industrial park, first discussed with Japanese investors, and expressed interest in securing UNIDO’s support for assessments, feasibility studies, project structuring and investment promotion. She requested that the organisation engage its headquarters to explore deeper collaboration opportunities. Gyenin confirmed UNIDO’s readiness to provide technical expertise, industrial diagnostics, policy support and global partnership facilitation to advance Ghana’s industrialisation agenda.

The diplomatic engagements underscore Ghana’s strategic push to strengthen global partnerships, attract long term investment and accelerate industrial and SME growth as the country implements reforms aimed at improving its business environment.