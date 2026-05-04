MRi: Ghana’s Press Freedom Gains Real but Weaknesses Persist

The Media Research Institute (MRi) has welcomed Ghana’s improved standing in the 2026 World Press Freedom Index but warned that the numbers mask structural weaknesses that prevent the country from fulfilling its potential as a democratic pacesetter on the continent.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) released the index on April 30 to coincide with World Press Freedom Day on May 3, showing Ghana climbing 13 places from 52nd to 39th globally, with an overall score rising from 67.13 to 72.20. On the continent, Ghana trails only South Africa, Namibia and Seychelles.

MRi acknowledged the progress but stopped short of celebrating it. The Institute described the ranking as “a positive stride worth a pat on the shoulder” while cautioning it did not warrant “a wave of a white handkerchief,” given Ghana’s established role as a standard-bearer for African democracy and media freedom.

The Institute’s concern becomes clearer when the index is broken down by category. Ghana placed 29th in the world on both the Political and Legal indicators, reflecting a solid institutional foundation. However, the country ranked 50th on the Economic indicator, 49th on the Social indicator, and 60th on the Security indicator, pointing to persistent structural and safety challenges facing working journalists.

The 2026 index also records press freedom worldwide at its lowest point in 25 years, with more than half of the 180 countries assessed now classified as having “difficult” or “very serious” conditions for journalists. MRi said this global context makes Ghana’s relative gains more significant, but not sufficient grounds for complacency.

The Institute specifically cautioned the government against using legislative frameworks to limit media independence or weaponizing law and free speech against journalists. It urged all stakeholders to consolidate the gains achieved and avoid actions that could reverse progress.

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) separately praised the improvement, commending journalists, editors, media owners, civil society organisations, regulators and development partners for their contributions to responsible journalism.

This year’s World Press Freedom Day was observed under the theme “Shaping a Future of Peace,” which MRi said underscores the role of responsible journalism in resolving conflicts and promoting constructive dialogue both within nations and across borders.