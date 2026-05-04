Endrick Thrives at Lyon but Leaves Future Open After Rennes Winner

Real Madrid loanee Endrick delivered another decisive performance for Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday, scoring the winner in a 4-2 victory over Rennes, while leaving the question of his future refreshingly unresolved.

The win lifted Lyon into third place in Ligue 1, a position that would secure direct qualification for next season’s Champions League, a factor that could prove significant in any discussions about Endrick’s future.

The Brazilian, who joined Lyon on loan in January after struggling for consistent playing time at the Santiago Bernabeu following his 60 million euro transfer from Palmeiras in 2024, has now recorded eight goals and seven assists across 19 appearances, with 17 of those as a starter.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Endrick made clear that little has been formally decided about what comes next. “If I’m meant to stay here, if I’m meant to return to Real Madrid, if I’m meant to go somewhere else, I’ll do what God tells me. What God tells my wife,” he said, as quoted by Globo. “Coming to Lyon was one of my best choices. I’m very happy and clearly, God willing, if I go to the World Cup, it will be thanks to the whole of Lyon.”

He also addressed the possibility of staying on at Lyon directly, saying: “If I have to stay at Lyon, I’ll gladly stay. If I have to go back to Real Madrid, I will. If Real wants to send me somewhere else, I’ll go.”

The forward married Gabriely Miranda in September 2024, less than a year after the couple met, and the pair recently announced they are expecting their first child.

Real Madrid have already signalled that Endrick will be part of their first-team plans when the 2026-27 season begins in August, though his impressive showing in France has given him greater leverage and visibility heading into that decision.

Lyon have two league matches remaining in their loan arrangement with the Spanish club.