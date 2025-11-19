MP Explains Why He Won’t Back Any NPP Flagbearer Candidate

Patrick Yaw Boamah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikwei Central, has explained his decision to remain neutral in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential primary race, citing his role on the party’s disciplinary committee as the primary reason.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Boamah said his position on the committee makes it inappropriate for him to publicly endorse any candidate. He emphasized that declaring support would undermine his ability to maintain impartiality when handling disciplinary matters within the party.

“I am a member of the disciplinary committee. There are a number of issues we are handling, and I am sure you are privy to them. How can I, who sits on the disciplinary committee and ensures that there is discipline in the party will go out and publicly declare my support for one candidate? It doesn’t show leadership,” he stated.

The legislator criticized minority MPs and party executives who openly declare support for candidates, arguing that such conduct undermines party cohesion and the discipline the leadership is working to strengthen. He observed that even when party officials issue directives, some members fail to comply, making it difficult to maintain order.

“The National Council and the General Secretary can issue regulations, then you will see party chairmen and constituency executives, among others, flouting these rules, so how can we ensure discipline from the top to the bottom? This weakens the office of the General Secretary. Why will party chairmen declare their support for candidates in an election that they are expected to supervise,” he questioned.

Boamah urged MPs and party executives to be mindful of their public utterances during the flagbearer campaign, stressing that his priority is safeguarding unity within the party. He noted that while constituents in his area are free to support whomever they prefer, he remains cautious about actions that could divide the party.

The MP warned colleagues who have declared their allegiances to be circumspect, suggesting that supporters of losing candidates might harbor resentment. He emphasized that public declarations create unnecessary divisions within the party and do not sit well with the unity and discipline the leadership is trying to build.

The NPP has scheduled its presidential primary for January 31, 2026, ahead of national, regional and constituency elections. Several prominent party figures have declared their intention to contest, including former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, former MP for Essikado Ketan Joe Ghartey, MP for Abetifi Dr. Bryan Acheampong, and former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko.

Boamah’s comments come as the NPP works to rebuild following its defeat in the 2024 general elections. He has consistently advocated for the party to address internal structural issues and restore public trust before selecting its next presidential candidate.