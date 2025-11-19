Spiritualist Arrested Over Mining Site Robbery Near Sefwi Antobia

The Western North Regional Police Command has arrested a self-proclaimed spiritualist in connection with a violent robbery at a mining site near Sefwi Antobia.

Victor Biney, also known as Abeiku, was apprehended on Monday, November 17, 2025, following a robbery attack in which seven armed and masked men stormed a mining location. The incident occurred around 2:00 a.m. when the attackers, armed with pump-action and single-barrel guns, assaulted miners with cutlasses and stole gold concentrate and mobile phones.

Investigators identified Biney through technological tracking. Police officers, assisted by a private cyber specialist, traced one of the stolen mobile phones to a shrine at Attakrom, a community within the Juaboso enclave owned by the suspect.

When officers arrived at the shrine, Biney was not present. However, a thorough search of the premises uncovered substantial evidence. Authorities recovered a military camouflage shirt, handcuffs, two cutlasses, a single-barrel gun, multiple flashlights, seventeen AAA live cartridges, several smocks, mercury, gold concentrate particles, and a pump-action gun butt.

According to the complainant, Alex Owusu, some of the attackers wore distinctive clothing that aided identification. Three of the robbers reportedly wore smocks, with one decorated with talismans and another wearing a military shirt.

While returning from the operation, officers encountered Biney on the road and arrested him. At the police station, Biney admitted owning several items retrieved from the shrine. The victims positively identified multiple recovered items, including three flashlights, mercury, gold concentrate particles, three smocks, and the military camouflage shirt, as property used by the robbers during the attack.

Biney is already facing multiple robbery and murder charges before the Bibiani Circuit Court. He has an ongoing case at the Bibiani Circuit Court, with judgment expected on December 9, 2025. Community sources allege that Biney has been recruiting young men and providing them with what he claims are supernatural protections.

The suspect appeared before the Juaboso District Court on November 17, 2025, and was remanded into police custody. He is scheduled to reappear on December 8, 2025. Police have confirmed that all exhibits have been secured and investigations continue as authorities work to apprehend the remaining six accomplices.

Biney was already on the police wanted list for multiple robbery cases before this latest arrest. Investigators have linked him to several robbery incidents within the Juaboso area.