Minister warns occupants; Illegal structures face demolition

Source: Daily Graphic

The Minister of Works, Housing and Water Resources, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, has directed occupants of buildings situated along waterways and unauthorised locations to evacuate immediately ahead of an impending demolition exercise.

The exercise, he said, would soon be carried out by a task force set up by the President to restore natural drainage pathways and to curb the recurring flooding in Accra.

The directive, issued last Tuesday during an inspection tour of flood-affected infrastructure across the city, follows a growing concern that uncontrolled developments along waterways had intensified the impact of seasonal rains and increased the vulnerability of communities across the capital.

The minister first visited the Dome bridge before proceeding to the Alogboshie bridge and the Achimota-Abofu bridge, all of which got flooded after last Monday’s downpour.Ministerial advisory services.

The entourage included the Deputy Minister of Works, Housing and Water Resources, Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikwei North, Theresa Lardi Awuni, officials from the ministry, engineers from relevant state agencies and representatives of the affected metropolitan and municipal assemblies.

They assessed the extent of damage across the sites and prescribed some immediate response measures as part of the government’s intensified efforts to prevent perennial flooding and protect lives and property.

The rains triggered severe flooding in many parts of Accra after the Odaw River overflowed its banks, particularly around the Dome Pillar Two Bridge area.

The drainage system under the Dome bridge blocked by waste materials, disrupting the natural flow of the Odaw River

The drainage system under the Dome bridge blocked by waste materials, disrupting the natural flow of the Odaw RiverWater Supply & Treatment

The floodwaters rose rapidly during the downpour and submerged key road networks, rendering the Dome Bridge completely impassable, while disrupting movement across adjoining communities.

The flooding cut off communities, including the Christian Village and parts of Okaikwei North, from their surrounding areas as both vehicles and pedestrians could not cross safely.

Residents remained stranded for hours, with many unable to access schools, workplaces and essential services.

Amid the mishap, motorists abandoned routes as strong currents made travel dangerous, while stagnant water spread into residential areas, heightening concerns over property damage and possible health risks.

The incident also disrupted traffic flow across major connecting roads around Dome, Alogboshie and Achimota-Abofu, exposing weaknesses in drainage infrastructure during intense rainfall.Constituency development reports

Concerns intensified due to the recurring nature of flooding in these areas, with observers pointing to blocked drains, encroachment on waterways, illegal structures and poor waste disposal practices as key contributing factors.

Against this backdrop, the minister directed occupants of unauthorised structures, particularly those along waterways, to take the necessary steps ahead of the upcoming operation to avoid casualties and disruptions.

“Buildings located in waterlogged and unauthorised areas will be demolished as part of government efforts to address the situation. Residents in affected areas are advised to evacuate before the demolition exercise begins,” he said.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic after the tour, Mr Adjei explained that illegal construction along waterways, and indiscriminate dumping of refuse into rivers, gutters and other waterbodies, had continued to worsen flooding conditions in the capital.Urban development consulting

“The dumping of refuse into rivers, gutters, and other waterbodies is contributing significantly to the severity of flooding.

These practices block drains and waterways, making the free flow of water difficult during heavy rainfall,” he said.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving drainage systems and ensuring unobstructed water flow across designated channels.

“We are taking steps to ensure that water can flow freely through designated channels to reduce future flooding,” he said.Evacuation procedure training

The minister also cautioned local authorities against approving construction on unauthorised land and drainage corridors, adding that it undermined national efforts to address flooding.

“Municipal and District Assemblies must stop issuing permits for construction on unauthorised land and drainage paths.Site clearance services

Rather, they must enforce planning regulations strictly to prevent further encroachment on drainage paths,” he said.Public works consulting

Sustained action

For her part, the Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North, Theresa Lardi Awuni, commended the minister’s visit and acknowledged the severity of the impact of flooding on residents within the constituency.

“We are grateful for the minister’s visit and the attention being given to the flooding situation in our constituency,” she said.Ministerial advisory services

She stated that she would lead a team on awareness creation and evacuation efforts in the constituency.

“This situation requires urgent and sustained intervention to prevent it from recurring every rainy season,” she said.