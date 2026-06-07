MTN Chief’s Unlimited Data Claim Draws Protest Threat

A claim by MTN Nigeria’s chief executive that affordable unlimited data does not exist has triggered a consumer backlash and the threat of a nationwide protest.

Karl Toriola made the remarks on Saturday at a Lagos press conference titled Data on Trial, convened to defend MTN’s billing after months of complaints that subscribers were burning through data too fast. No operator, he argued, can sell cheap unlimited data without wrecking service quality. “You can never build enough capacity for everyone to be on an unlimited bundle,” he said.

Truly unlimited plans exist only at very high prices, Toriola added, citing figures around US$400 a month, while most cheaper unlimited offers abroad come capped by fair usage rules. Mobile spectrum is finite, he said, and cannot stretch to unrestricted use by everyone at once.

The argument has not landed. Activist and 2027 presidential hopeful Omoyele Sowore dismissed it as false, insisting millions abroad get genuinely or effectively unlimited data at rates cheaper, relative to income, than Nigerians pay for weaker service. He has since floated a nationwide protest against the operator.

Nigerians overseas piled on, posting screenshots of their monthly bills to show that unlimited plans in places such as the United Kingdom cost little more than a few hours of work at the minimum wage.

Both sides hold part of the truth. Many unlimited plans in wealthier markets are unlimited in name only, slowing or deprioritising heavy users once they cross a threshold, which props up Toriola’s capacity argument. Yet those plans still sell cheaply against local wages, the very gap his critics keep flagging.

The row sits on top of a tense year for Nigerian telecoms. In January 2025 the Nigerian Communications Commission cleared a 50 percent tariff rise, sharpening anger over pricing. Toriola maintains that Nigerian data ranks among the four cheapest worldwide, a claim consumer advocates reject.

The debate reaches past Nigeria. MTN is also the dominant mobile operator in Ghana, where the price and value of data remain a recurring consumer concern.

MTN used the Lagos event to unveil a data tracking portal it says was independently validated. It now faces the harder job of convincing subscribers that finite networks, not billing tricks, explain why the data keeps running out.