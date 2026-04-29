Minister Orders Faster Work On Adwofua Road

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Agbodza Governs, has directed the contractor working on the Adwofua–Oseikojokrom road to accelerate progress after expressing dissatisfaction with the pace of work.

A briefing from the Regional Department of Roads and Highways revealed that although the contractor has been on site for about five months, only 15 percent of the project has been completed, falling short of the expected 20 percent. The Minister urged Cymains Ghana Limited, the firm awarded the contract, to make significant progress within the next two months to catch up with the project schedule.

He emphasized that under the government’s Big Push initiative, capable Ghanaian contractors such as Cymains are expected to deliver results, given their strong track record in road construction.

Meanwhile, the Western North Regional Minister, Hon. Wilbert Petty Brentum, called on the contractors to work closely with the Regional Coordinating Council, which serves as an internal supervisory body to ensure smooth and timely execution of the project.