Mahama Praised For Laptop Donation In Western North

The Western North Regional Minister has commended President John Dramani Mahama for donating 250 laptops to the region under the One Million Coders program. The initiative seeks to equip one million Ghanaians with digital skills in coding, cybersecurity, data analytics, and networking, positioning the country for digital transformation and economic growth.

President Mahama launched the program to empower young Ghanaians, emphasizing their potential to lead in the digital age. It forms a strategic pillar in his broader agenda to reset Ghana’s development path through innovation and job creation.

Hon. Joseph Appiah, District Chief Executive for Sefwi Akontombra and Dean of MMDCEs in Western North, also praised President Mahama and the Minister of Communications for introducing the program in the region. He expressed gratitude to the Regional Minister for facilitating the initiative, describing it as a major boost for the youth.

Mr. Lameni Awudu, Western North Regional Director of GIFC, urged districts to take proper care of the laptops and encouraged widespread participation. He stressed that there are no qualification barriers—any interested individual can apply by visiting the program’s portal.

The One Million Coders program is expected to drive innovation, create opportunities, and strengthen Ghana’s digital economy by equipping citizens with essential skills for the future.