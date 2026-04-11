Mining Geologist Flags Operational Risks in Damang Mine Takeover

A mining geologist has raised technical concerns about the operational challenges facing Engineers and Planners Company Limited (E&P) as it prepares to assume full control of the Damang Gold Mine in the Western Region, warning that inadequate exploration coverage could undermine grade control, mine planning, resource estimation, and short-term production forecasting at the site.

Writing in an analytical piece published on Saturday, April 11, Kwadwo Debrah, identified as a Mining Geologist, outlined what he describes as the strategic and operational constraints E&P will need to navigate as it transitions from its long-standing role as Damang’s primary mining contractor to that of the mine’s full operator and owner.

The Minerals Commission’s Tender Committee recommended E&P as the preferred bidder for the Damang lease on April 7, 2026, with the company scoring 93.15 percent in the technical and commercial evaluation. E&P demonstrated access to $505 million in financing against a government threshold of $500 million, and the government formally endorsed the recommendation. Gold Fields Ghana Limited, the mine’s previous operator, is set to formally hand over the asset on April 18, 2026, with a government transition team assuming interim control until the lease arrangement is fully formalised through parliament.

The backdrop to the transition is well established. E&P has served as Damang’s primary mining contractor since 2016 and owns all heavy-duty mining equipment deployed at both the Damang and Tarkwa sites, a factor that the Minerals Commission and industry analysts have cited as reducing transition risks and ensuring operational continuity. A feasibility study submitted by Gold Fields to the Minerals Commission in December 2025 found the mine could sustain operations for approximately nine more years, with projected annual output of between 100,000 and 150,000 ounces of gold and an estimated capital requirement of around $600 million.

But Debrah’s analysis focuses on what happens beyond that cushion. The mine currently holds a Rex stockpile designed to bridge the first four months of the transition, and an estimated 3.55 million ounces in reserves underpin an 11-year production roadmap from 2026 to 2036. The geologist’s concern centres on whether sufficient exploration drilling and subsurface mapping are in place to give E&P the granular geological data needed to manage the mine’s five pits effectively. Without adequate exploration coverage, uncertainty increases across the entire technical stack: grade control becomes harder to maintain, mine planning loses precision, resource models become less reliable, and short-term production targets become more difficult to forecast with confidence.

These are not abstract concerns at Damang. The mine has faced declining reserves and rising costs in recent years, with output tapering as the operation approaches the end of its most economically accessible ore zones. Gold Fields’ exit reflected a calculation that maintaining production at Damang would require significant reinvestment either to access deeper ore zones or to extend pit shells into lower-grade areas.

The political dimension of the transition has attracted considerable attention. E&P is owned by Ibrahim Mahama, the younger brother of President John Dramani Mahama, and the award has drawn scrutiny despite the Minerals Commission’s insistence that the process was competitive and merit-based. Debrah’s article shifts the focus from ownership politics to the technical realities that will determine whether the transition succeeds operationally, arguing that governance and strategic planning will matter as much as equipment and financing.

The Damang handover represents the first time a wholly Ghanaian company will take full operational control of a major large-scale gold mine, a milestone the government has described as a key step toward indigenous ownership of the country’s extractive sector.