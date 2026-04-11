Ghana’s Fuel Tax Clock: Five Days to the April 16 Deadline

The Ministries of Finance and Energy are working against a tight deadline to finalise and announce the specific fuel taxes and margins to be suspended before the next petroleum pricing window opens on April 16, 2026, with transport operators, commuters, and businesses all watching closely for details that will determine whether relief actually reaches the pump.

The urgency follows an emergency Cabinet meeting on April 9 at which President John Dramani Mahama directed Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and Energy Minister John Jinapor to engage sector stakeholders and implement a temporary reduction in selected taxes and margins on petroleum products. The intervention is designed to run for four weeks, after which Cabinet will reassess based on global crude oil market conditions and developments in the Middle East conflict.

Minister for Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu, who announced the Cabinet directive, said the government knows precisely which taxes and margins will be suspended and the fiscal cost involved, but that specifics will be made public alongside the next pricing window to avoid volatility in the sector.

The stakes are clear. The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) set mandatory minimum pump prices for the April 1 to 15 pricing window at GH¢13.30 per litre for petrol, up about 15 percent from the previous window, and GH¢17.10 per litre for diesel, a jump of approximately 19 percent. Those increases were driven by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the disruption to global crude supply caused by the US-Israel war against Iran that began on February 28.

If the Finance and Energy Ministries fail to conclude their stakeholder consultations and instruct the NPA before April 16, the current high prices will remain in place for another two weeks, prolonging the strain on households and businesses already under pressure.

The commercial transport sector is the most immediate pressure point. The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) had been threatening fare increases and issued an ultimatum ahead of the Cabinet meeting, demanding government action. The GPRTU has been in talks with the Ministry of Transport over a possible broader industry-wide fare adjustment, with union representatives pointing not only to fuel costs but also to rising spare parts prices, higher insurance premiums, and increasing charges from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) on vehicle licensing. A significant fuel price reduction at the April 16 window would weaken the case for immediate fare hikes. A missed or insufficient intervention would likely trigger them.

The fiscal dimension of the decision is equally complex. Former Energy Minister Dr. Amin Adam, now in opposition, has argued that the 2026 budget was built on a benchmark crude oil price of $76.22 per barrel, and that with actual prices exceeding $100 per barrel for much of March 2026, the government has been accruing windfall crude export revenue of more than GH¢8 billion, providing fiscal space to absorb a levy reduction without breaching budget targets. Critics, however, have cautioned that broad tax cuts could undermine revenue consolidation commitments under Ghana’s International Monetary Fund (IMF) supported programme if not managed carefully.

Cabinet has also directed the Transport Minister Joseph Nikpe to fast-track the deployment of 100 newly acquired Metro Mass Transit (MMT) buses onto high-demand routes, with those buses required to charge lower fares than private operators to provide immediate commuter relief. A second batch of 100 buses is expected to follow.

The coming days will test the government’s capacity to translate a political commitment into a workable technical intervention before the clock runs out.