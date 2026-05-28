Mini Kids Parliament Champions Leadership and Responsible Digital Use Among Children

About 100 children participated in a Mini Kids Parliament Mock Parliamentary Sitting in Accra aimed at nurturing leadership skills, critical thinking, and responsible use of digital technology among young people.

The initiative, organized as an interactive parliamentary engagement for children, sought to expose participants to leadership principles, public speaking, reasoning, and civic responsibility at an early age.

In an interview, the founder of Learning Tree Foundation, organisers of the Mini Parliament, Mrs. Rosemary Osei Kuffour explained that the programme was designed to help children develop confidence and decision-making abilities while encouraging them to think critically about issues affecting society.

“The motivation behind this Mini Kids Parliament is to instill leadership skills, critical thinking, and the ability to reason and engage constructively,” she said.

She explained that the programme also focused heavily on digital literacy and responsible technology use, noting growing concerns about the misuse of digital platforms by some children.

According to her, the session aimed to educate participants on how to use technology positively, responsibly, and safely in an increasingly digital world.

The event was hosted at Parliament House, giving participants a practical experience of parliamentary proceedings and democratic engagement.

In addition, queen mothers, sitting parliamentarians, Pauline Sarvilahti-Chief Social Policy and Inclusion, UNICEF, Dr. Rasheed Draman-Executive Director, ACEPA, Ms. Kate Addo (APR) -Coordinating Director, PASD and other dignitaries grace the occasion.

Out of the 100 children who attended the programme, 30 actively participated as parliamentarians during the mock parliamentary session.

Organizers said the initiative forms part of broader efforts to empower children and young people through leadership development and civic education.

They indicated that additional programmes would be rolled out in the coming months to sustain youth engagement and mentorship.

The next major event on the calendar is the Young African Summit, scheduled for June 26 at La Gon in Accra. The summit is expected to attract delegates from countries including South Africa, Côte d’Ivoire, and Rwanda.

As part of the summit, organizers also plan to host a Young African Parliament aimed at expanding youth participation, leadership development, and continental dialogue among young Africans.