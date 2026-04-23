Meta Lets Parents See Teens’ AI Chat Topics

Meta has launched a new tool that gives parents a weekly overview of the topics their teenagers have discussed with Meta AI, marking the company’s most direct step yet toward transparency around how minors use its artificial intelligence assistant.

The feature, announced on Thursday, April 23, 2026, adds an Insights tab to the supervision hub available to parents of teens on Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram. The tab organises a teenager’s AI interactions over the previous seven days into broad subject categories including School, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Travel, Writing, and Health and Wellbeing. Parents can select any category to view the subcategories beneath it, with Health and Wellbeing, for instance, breaking down into fitness, physical health, and mental health, while Lifestyle covers fashion, food, and holidays.

The feature is now live for parents supervising Teen Accounts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Brazil, with a global rollout expected in the coming weeks. The tool does not display the actual content of conversations, only the topical themes they cover.

Meta also announced the launch of an AI Wellbeing Expert Council, an advisory body drawn from institutions including the University of Michigan, the University of Texas, and the University of Southern California, as well as organisations affiliated with the National Council for Suicide Prevention. The council will provide ongoing input as the company develops AI products for younger users. Separately, Meta said it is making conversation starter prompts available to parents to help them discuss their teenagers’ AI use in an open and non-judgmental way.

The announcements come against a backdrop of mounting legal and regulatory pressure on Meta over child safety. The company suspended teenage access to its AI characters globally in January, just days before a child safety lawsuit was set to go to trial in New Mexico. Meta lost that case, becoming the first time a court found the company liable for endangering minors on its platforms.

Meta said the number of United States teenagers enrolled in its supervision tools has more than doubled since last year. The company also said it is developing alerts to notify parents if their teen attempts to engage Meta AI in conversations related to suicide or self-harm, with further details on those alerts to follow.