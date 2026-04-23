ITA Airways Deploys AI to Cut Fuel and Emissions

Italian carrier ITA Airways has deployed an artificial intelligence tool across its entire fleet to optimise climb performance and reduce fuel burn, as airlines worldwide scramble to manage soaring jet fuel costs driven by the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

The airline, which is part of the Lufthansa Group, announced on Thursday, April 23, 2026, that it is using SITA’s OptiFlight system, a platform that applies machine learning, predictive analytics, and four-dimensional meteorological data to calculate the most fuel-efficient climb profile for each individual flight. The tool adjusts variables including airspeed, acceleration, altitude transitions, and climb rate using a digital model built specifically for each aircraft in the fleet, allowing it to account for varying weather and operational conditions in real time.

ITA Airways said it is on track to deliver more than 7,100 tonnes of fuel savings and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by over 22,100 tonnes across 2025 and 2026, having already achieved significant reductions since the system was deployed.

“Fuel consumption is one of the biggest hurdles for airlines facing increasing regulatory and environmental pressures, and with it being one of the biggest costs in day-to-day operations, the need for intelligent solutions has never been greater,” said Yann Cabaret, Chief Executive Officer of SITA for Aircraft.

The announcement comes as the aviation industry absorbs a severe fuel cost shock. Jet fuel prices have surged from around $85 to $90 per barrel to between $150 and $200 per barrel in recent weeks, a financial blow to an industry where fuel accounts for up to a quarter of operating costs. Airlines have responded by raising fares, adding fuel surcharges, grounding aircraft, and revising their financial outlooks.

ITA Airways Chief Innovation Officer Francesco Presicce said the deployment of OptiFlight reflects the airline’s broader commitment to data-driven sustainability without sacrificing operational performance or safety. The system delivers its recommendations directly to pilots through existing cockpit workflows, requiring no major operational changes.

European airlines are also under growing financial pressure from the expiry of emissions trading grace periods, with carriers now required to pay for all emission allowances under the European Union’s Emissions Trading System. Reducing actual fuel burn, rather than purchasing offset credits, is increasingly seen as the more cost-effective path.