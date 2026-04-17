Messi Buys Spanish Fifth-Tier Club Near Former Home of Barcelona

Lionel Messi has made his first move into football club ownership, acquiring full control of UE Cornella, a fifth-tier Spanish club based on the outskirts of Barcelona.

The club confirmed that Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, has formalised the acquisition, becoming the new owner of the Baix Llobregat institution. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The club said the move reinforces Messi’s close ties to Barcelona and his commitment to the development of sport and local talent in Catalonia, a connection rooted in his years at FC Barcelona. UE Cornella said in a statement that the project is guided by a long-term vision combining ambition, sustainability, and a strong connection to local roots.

Founded in 1951, Cornella operates in a working-class neighbourhood in Catalonia and has developed notable players including Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, Messi’s former Barcelona and Inter Miami teammate Jordi Alba, and Major League Soccer Cup winner Ilie Sanchez.

Cornella currently sit third in their group in the Tercera Federacion, Spain’s fifth division, with a record of 16 wins, seven draws, and seven defeats. The club is in contention for promotion to the fourth tier.

Messi’s stated commitment to young talent is reflected in the club’s strong youth structure, with teams competing at the top youth categories at both national and regional levels. That focus on development mirrors his broader involvement in youth football, including the Messi Cup, a tournament he launched in Miami last December featuring eight of the world’s top under-16 sides.

Messi’s long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo also moved into football ownership this year, buying a 25% stake in second-division club Unión Deportiva (UD) Almeria in February. Messi, 38, is currently based in the United States with Inter Miami and is preparing to represent Argentina at the 2026 World Cup.