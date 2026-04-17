Afreximbank Lifts Dividend to US$347 Million on Record 2025 Earnings

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has proposed a dividend payout of US$347 million for the 2025 financial year, marking a 16% increase from the US$300 million distributed to shareholders in 2024, as the pan-African lender capitalised on a record-breaking earnings year.

The Board of Directors also proposed a separate special dividend of US$50 million for the concessionary financing window, alongside the main payout, which represents a payout ratio of 30 percent.

The dividend announcement accompanies full-year results that confirmed Afreximbank’s strongest financial position to date. Total assets and contingencies rose by 21% to US$48.5 billion, up from US$40.1 billion at the end of 2024, while net income increased by 19% to US$1.2 billion, up from US$973.5 million in the prior year.

Shareholders’ funds grew by 17% to US$8.4 billion as at December 31, 2025, driven by net income and new equity inflows of US$299.4 million raised under the General Capital Increase II initiative.

The bank successfully accessed international capital markets during the year, raising over US$800 million through Samurai and Panda bond issuances in Japan and China, despite concerns raised by some rating agencies.

Senior Executive Vice President Denys Denya said the Group was well ahead of most of its targets under its sixth strategic plan, which runs to the end of 2026, adding that the bank entered the new year with significant momentum to accelerate trade integration and value addition across Africa.

Established in October 1993 and headquartered in Cairo, Egypt, Afreximbank’s mandate covers the promotion, financing, and facilitation of intra- and extra-African trade across member states in Africa and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).