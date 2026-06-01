McDan Urges Execution Over Policy Talk For Growth

Ghanaian business executive Dr Daniel McKorley has urged Ghana to convert macroeconomic stability into real gains for businesses and jobs, arguing that poor execution, not policy, holds the economy back.

Speaking at the 10th Ghana CEO Summit in Accra, McKorley, the entrepreneur widely known as McDan, said stabilisation indicators mattered but had to mean more than numbers on a page and show up as tangible change for firms and households.

Ghana’s main obstacle, he argued, is not a shortage of policy frameworks but weak implementation and thin execution discipline across institutions and the private sector. Lasting resilience, he said, would require a deliberate shift from policy dialogue to disciplined execution, especially in industrialisation and value addition.

He cast the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a major opportunity that demands aggressive private sector leadership to unlock. Ghana needs to expand domestic production, build stronger value chains and grow job creating firms able to compete across the continent, he said, calling for “building bridges of trade, trust, transition and technology” to drive cross border competitiveness.

McKorley said the transformation agenda should rest on expanding industrial capacity and creating sustainable jobs, particularly for young people entering the labour market. That, he noted, calls for coordinated action between government, business and innovation ecosystems to turn high level commitments into measurable results.

The summit drew stakeholders from government, business and development circles to examine shifts in trade, talent and technology. Within that, McKorley’s message reinforced a recurring theme: that Ghana’s ambitions will depend less on articulating policy and more on consistent, disciplined execution.