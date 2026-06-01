AfCFTA Chief Seeks Deeper Trade Ties With Korea

The head of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Wamkele Mene, has called for deeper economic ties with South Korea to advance Africa’s market integration and industrial modernisation.

Mene spoke at the 2026 Korea-Africa Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, where he said the partnership between the continent and Seoul was “anchored on trade, investment, industrialization, digital transformation, and sustainable development.”

The AfCFTA, which creates a single market of 1.4 billion people across 54 countries, has made notable progress in recent months, Mene said. He pointed to new protocols on investment, intellectual property and digital trade that he said are building a more integrated and competitive African market.

Africa’s growing digital economy, customs modernisation, small business development and green industrialisation drive offer major openings for Korean firms and institutions, he said. Trade within the continent, he added, is set to expand sharply over the coming decade as tariffs fall and rules across Africa are harmonised.

He reaffirmed Africa’s readiness to work with Korea on trade, innovation and sustainable growth to unlock shared prosperity.

The forum itself marked a milestone. Held under the theme Partnership for Joint Responses to Global Challenges, it drew representatives from 50 of the 54 African countries invited, along with the African Union, the African Development Bank, the AfCFTA and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was the first time African foreign ministers had gathered for a meeting hosted independently by the South Korean government.