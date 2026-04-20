MC Portfolio Defends Stonebwoy Over Ingratitude Claims by Prince Tagoe

Entertainment pundit David Germain, popularly known as MC Portfolio, has weighed in on the ongoing tension between dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and former Black Stars forward Prince Tagoe, arguing that declining ethically questionable demands from a benefactor does not amount to ingratitude.

Tagoe sparked controversy during a TikTok Live session on April 15, 2026, raising concerns about a lyric in Stonebwoy’s song “Deeper,” specifically the line referencing the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), which he interpreted as an indirect jab at Shatta Wale. Beyond the lyric dispute, Tagoe revisited his long-standing grievance over what he describes as insufficient recognition from Stonebwoy, despite the significant support he provided during the artiste’s formative years.

Tagoe has previously detailed how he introduced Stonebwoy to former Arsenal and Togo international Emmanuel Adebayor, arranged his Porsche Panamera for a music video reshoot, and opened his East Legon home to the artiste ahead of key career moments.

Reacting to the situation, MC Portfolio acknowledged that public figures frequently face pressure from influential backers who expect loyalty in return for past support. He drew a distinction, however, between legitimate expectations and demands that cross ethical lines.

“If you ask me to do something suspicious, I will turn you down respectfully. That does not mean I am ungrateful,” Germain stated.

He went further, alleging that some senior figures attempt to use the public profiles of artists for purposes that conflict with personal values, including channelling unexplained funds through their accounts or using their names as cover for transactions. Though he did not name Tagoe directly in those remarks, observers have widely read the comments as a suggestion that Stonebwoy may have distanced himself for principled reasons rather than out of ingratitude.

Germain also stressed that genuine support should carry no hidden conditions. “If you want to help, come clean with no ulterior motive. Don’t feel entitled to people because you once supported them,” he said.

He urged those who have helped others to respect the growth of the individuals they supported, noting that relationships should evolve without pressure or control.

Neither Stonebwoy nor Tagoe has publicly responded to MC Portfolio’s comments at the time of publication.