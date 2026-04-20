Investors Must Restructure Portfolios as Stagflation Risk Builds

Global investors face an urgent need to rethink how their portfolios are constructed as conditions consistent with stagflation quietly take hold beneath a deceptively strong equity market backdrop, the chief executive of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations warned on Monday.

Nigel Green, who leads deVere Group, said markets were displaying a growing disconnect between headline performance and the underlying economic reality. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have both reached record highs, yet the macro conditions feeding those gains are increasingly fragile.

“Markets are performing strongly, but the conditions that typically precede more difficult real returns are quietly building,” Green said.

The warning draws on a convergence of deteriorating data points. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) now projects global growth at 3.1 percent in 2026 and 3.2 percent in 2027, below recent outcomes and well under pre-pandemic averages. In its severe scenario, the IMF says global growth could be reduced by 1.3 percentage points in 2026, putting the world economy close to a recession threshold breached only four times since the Second World War.

The IMF’s reference forecast already assumes headline inflation will rise to 4.4 percent in 2026, a sharp departure from the recent disinflation trend.

Energy markets remain the central pressure point. Brent crude has swung sharply in recent weeks, surging on Middle East tensions before partially retreating, then recovering again as hostilities flared, keeping supply-side inflation risks alive across global supply chains.

Green pointed to eurozone Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data as an early warning signal. The flash eurozone composite PMI fell to 50.5 in March from 51.9 in February, a 10-month low barely above the contraction threshold, before being revised only marginally higher in the final reading.

“Energy is the key to all of this,” Green said. “Higher oil prices are pushing up costs across industries while growth is losing momentum. This is the defining feature of a 1970s-style stagflationary environment, even if headline markets are not yet reflecting it.”

Central banks face limited options. Cutting rates to support growth risks fanning inflation further, while holding policy tight risks deepening the slowdown. Green described this as a trap that was feeding volatility across markets even as major indices climbed.

Traditional portfolio strategies are under strain in this environment. Bonds are struggling to deliver real returns against persistent inflation, while cash continues to lose purchasing power. Green argued that the conventional balance between equities, bonds and cash is less effective in the current cycle, urging investors to focus on how returns are generated rather than simply where capital is placed.

Assets tied to real economic activity are gaining prominence. Energy producers, commodity-linked equities and companies with strong pricing power are seen as better positioned to maintain earnings stability when input costs remain elevated. Selective use of structured notes is also attracting attention, as these instruments allow investors to define outcomes based on specific market conditions rather than relying on outright market direction.

“In periods where indices move within ranges, structured notes can help generate returns that are less dependent on outright market direction,” Green explained, while stressing that such instruments require careful analysis of issuer strength, liquidity and payoff structure.

He concluded that investors who recognise the shifting conditions and adjust their portfolios accordingly will be better placed to protect real value in what he described as a more demanding period ahead.