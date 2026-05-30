Mbappé Stars As Champions League Records Tumble

The 2025/26 Champions League season rewrote the record books, led by Kylian Mbappé’s league phase goal record and Paris Saint-Germain’s back to back titles.

Mbappé, of Real Madrid, scored 13 goals in the league phase alone, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo’s previous best of 11 set in 2015/16. He finished as the competition’s top scorer with 15 goals overall, joining the small group of players to reach 15 or more in a single edition.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) became the first French club to win the trophy in consecutive years, retaining it in 2026 after their maiden triumph in 2025, and the first French side to reach two successive finals.

Arsenal produced the highest scoring league phase of any team, netting 23 goals on their way to the final, where they lost to PSG. At the other end, Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane became the first English player to score in seven successive Champions League appearances and the first Englishman to reach 50 goals in the competition.

A wider review of the campaign logged dozens of further milestones. Among them, England was recorded as the first nation to field six clubs in a single edition, while Arsenal’s Max Dowman was listed as the youngest player ever to appear, at 15 years and 308 days. The league phase alone produced 487 goals at a rate of 3.38 per match, with the season as a whole setting new scoring highs.