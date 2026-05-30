Rolex Gran Premio Roma To Cap Centenary Edition

Show jumping’s Rolex Gran Premio Roma will bring the centenary CSIO Roma Piazza di Siena to a close on Sunday, with 45 riders contesting the prestigious title in Rome.

The Grand Prix, the highlight of the four day event in the Villa Borghese gardens, takes place on Sunday 31 May over two rounds at 1.60 metres on a course set by Italian designer Uliano Vezzani. It carries €500,000 in prize money, part of a purse exceeding €1 million across the 100th edition.

The qualified field is studded with leading names, among them former world and Olympic champion Rodrigo Pessoa, Olympic medallist Laura Kraut, Ireland’s Cian O’Connor and Denis Lynch, rising Irish talent Tom Wachman, European team champion Gilles Thomas, and home favourites including Giulia Martinengo Marquet and Riccardo Pisani.

The week built towards Sunday through a series of qualifiers. Pisani won Thursday’s 1.50 metre class, Britain’s Jack Whitaker took Friday’s 1.55 metre qualifier, and Wachman claimed Saturday’s final qualifier after a thrilling deciding round. Mexico, meanwhile, beat Germany in a dramatic deciding round to win the Nations Cup Intesa Sanpaolo before a packed crowd.

Carlos Hank Guerreiro, part of the Mexican team and fresh from a double clear, said the Rolex Grand Prix events were “the most important competitions in the world.”

Brazil’s Yuri Mansur won the Gran Premio Roma in 2025, and attention now turns to whether a home rider can triumph or a new name will join the roll of honour on Sunday afternoon.