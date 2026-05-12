Mauritius, Ghana to Host Cross-Border Investment Forum

The Economic Development Board (EDB) Mauritius and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) will co-host a closed, high-level Business Forum in Accra on Friday, May 22, 2026, targeting substantive investment deals between Mauritian financial institutions and Ghanaian businesses.

The forum, themed “Mauritius: Your Strategic Platform for Ghanaian Capital, Growth and Global Expansion,” will run from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Accra Marriott Hotel and is open by invitation to chief executives, directors, senior partners, investors, and relevant government stakeholders.

The Accra event concludes a three-country West African corridor initiative that begins in Lagos on May 18 and continues in Abidjan on May 21, reflecting EDB Mauritius’ intent to deepen investment ties across the region’s most influential economies.

A delegation of approximately 20 Mauritian financial institutions will attend, spanning Tier-1 banks, fund managers, corporate service providers, and regulated wealth management firms. The delegation brings capacity across debt capital, equity capital, mezzanine, blended, and bridge financing structures, offering Ghanaian enterprises access to short, medium, and long-term financing solutions.

While the forum covers oil and gas, agriculture, renewable energy, manufacturing, and engineering, its concentrated focus falls on Ghana’s financial services sector. Banking institutions, investment funds, insurance companies, fintech firms, law firms, and accountancy practices are among the priority participants the Mauritian side seeks to engage.

Organisers are targeting concrete outcomes, including executed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs), Term Sheets, and Letters of Intent, rather than introductory exchanges.

The forum will be attended at ministerial level by Dr. Jyoti Jeetun, Mauritius’ Minister of Financial Services and Economic Planning, alongside GIPC Chief Executive Officer Simon Madjie, signalling government backing from both sides.

Mauritius operates as a globally recognised International Financial Centre (IFC), offering Ghanaian businesses a regulated platform for structuring cross-border investments, capital preservation, and access to international markets.

Attendance is by confirmation only. Interested stakeholders may register at the official link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScp0yDWy-pICJtSZLSorNPmyDt_OFACqtVRXXcOHxmemDWrTQ/viewform