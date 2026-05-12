GRIDCo Board Holds Maiden Durbar, Honours Akosombo Restore Engineers

The Board of Directors of Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) convened its first-ever direct staff engagement in Tema on May 5, honouring engineers who restored power at Akosombo after a devastating fire.

The durbar, held at GRIDCo’s head office, marked a historic milestone: no GRIDCo board in the company’s history had previously convened a company-wide face-to-face engagement with employees. Staff from across the organisation’s operational areas attended, alongside the full board, Acting Chief Executive Engineer Frank Otchere, and members of senior management.

The occasion centred on formally commending the engineers and technicians who responded to the April 23, 2026 fire, which gutted the switchyard control room at Akosombo and temporarily isolated the 1,020-megawatt Akosombo Generating Station from the national grid. Working under pressure, GRIDCo engineers executed a technical bypass of the destroyed control infrastructure, reconfigured protection settings, and restored generating units in sequence. The township transformer returned to service by midnight on April 26. All six generating units were fully operational by May 1, with the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) confirming complete restoration on May 4.

Board Chairlady Kuukua Maurice Ankrah, a lawyer of 24 years and the first woman to chair GRIDCo’s board, drew particular attention to the cross-institutional collaboration that made the recovery possible. She is also the only female board chair among the 17 entities under the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition.

“That is the kind of unity that we want to see,” Ankrah said of how GRIDCo and Volta River Authority (VRA) staff worked together on-site.

President John Mahama visited the Akosombo facility on the day full generation was restored, offering direct institutional endorsement of the teams on the ground. Ankrah credited his personal engagement as further affirmation of the restoration’s national significance.

The board also signalled that the Akosombo fire has sharpened GRIDCo’s infrastructure agenda. The destroyed switchyard control room will be replaced with a state-of-the-art facility, and the company indicated the incident reinforces the urgency of sustained investment in transmission infrastructure to protect national grid security.