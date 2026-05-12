Maurice Knight Announces GWACA 5th Edition; Genny Blakk Named GWMB CEO Appointee

The Chief Executive Officer and Founder of the Ghana Western Achievement and Celebrities Awards (GWACA), Maurice Knight, has officially announced the date for the highly anticipated 5th edition of the prestigious awards scheme.

Maurice Knight, known as Sidney Washington Daniels and widely recognized in media circles as Shuuge Knight, is a dual-national Ghanaian-British business mogul with a growing influence across both Ghana and the United Kingdom. Under his leadership, GWACA has evolved into one of the Western Region’s most respected platforms for honoring excellence, innovation, and cultural pride.

In a major development, Maurice Knight has also announced the appointment of his biological cousin, Genny Blakk, as the new Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Ghana Western Most Beautiful (GWMB) pageantry arm. Her appointment comes alongside the introduction of new board executives, including Munashy as Public Relations Officer, Bertina Swetie Doie as Financial Secretary, and Alicia White as part of the leadership team tasked with driving the scheme to greater heights.

In a further strategic move to strengthen governance and oversight, Mrs. Gifty Bruwah Baffoe has been appointed as the Overall Chairman of GWACA. Her appointment is expected to bring strong leadership, administrative experience, and strategic direction to the organization as it prepares for its upcoming edition.

Additionally, Henry Aggrey, who previously served in GWACA operations, has now been promoted to the role of Overall Project Manager for GWACA, a move expected to strengthen coordination and execution ahead of the upcoming edition.

The official launch of the 2026 edition was held in the United Kingdom at Edmund Community Hall on Saturday, 14th March, with Ecow Smith-Asante serving as the Special Guest of Honour. The event attracted dignitaries and key stakeholders and received support from the Western Regional Coordinating Council, the Western Regional House of Chiefs, and the Ghana Tourism Authority.

The much-anticipated fifth edition of the Ghana Western Achievement & Most Beautiful Awards is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 28th November 2026, at the Takoradi Technical University Auditorium in the Western Region of Ghana.

The 2026 event marks another milestone for the awards scheme, which continues to celebrate excellence across diverse sectors including business, health, education, media, and tourism, while also promoting culture and beauty through its pageantry segment.

This announcement follows the remarkable success of the 2025 edition, held on 24th May 2025 at the same venue. The fourth edition was widely praised as the best in the scheme’s history, drawing high-profile personalities, government officials, and industry leaders.

Notable winners from the 2025 ceremony included Sleeky Promotions (Best International Event Organizer), Colonel Atorbrah Bondah (Excellence in Military Administration), Nana Quasi-Wusu (Media Personality of the Year), Ashide Home Construction (Excellence in Construction), Absa Bank Ghana (Bank of the Year), and Medeama SC (Best Football Team).

The ceremony also honored Keche with a Lifetime Achievement Award, while Mpress Rebecca Arthur was crowned queen in the pageantry segment.

Attendees were treated to memorable performances from Sherifa Gunu, Kofi Bentil, Sally M, alongside a captivating display by the Takoradi Army Band.

With the 2026 edition set for November 28th, expectations are already building for an even bigger and more glamorous event. Organizers have promised an improved lineup of award categories, thrilling performances, and a vibrant cultural showcase aimed at positioning the Western Region as a leading hub for excellence and entertainment.

The 5th edition of the Ghana Western Achievement and Celebrities Awards, together with the Ghana Western Most Beautiful pageant, is poised to deliver yet another unforgettable celebration under the leadership of Maurice Knight, newly appointed GWMB CEO appointee Genny Blakk, and Overall Chairman Mrs. Gifty Bruwah Baffoe.