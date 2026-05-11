Supporters Say Linda Ocloo Is Being Politically Victimized

Story By: Nii Okpoti Odamtten / Muhammed Faisal Mustapha….

Information indicates that there are moves by some elements within the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) to push the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Linda Akweley Ocloo, out of office.

Sources within the party say the alleged attempts to unseat the Minister have been brewing quietly for months, driven by internal political rivalries, power str”Attempt to Oust Greater Accra Minister Faces Stiff Resistance

Story By: Nii Okpoti Odamtten / Muhammed Faisal Mustapha….

Information indicates that there are moves by some elements within the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) to push the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Linda Akweley Ocloo, out of office.

Sources within the party say the alleged attempts to unseat the Minister have been brewing quietly for months, driven by internal political rivalries, power struggles, and growing dissatisfaction among certain factions within the region.

According to multiple insiders familiar with developments, some individuals within the party hierarchy have allegedly been waiting for what they describe as the “right opportunity” to intensify pressure against the Minister, amid claims that sections of the political establishment remain uncomfortable with her leadership style and growing influence within the capital region.

The unfolding controversy has triggered wider conversations about gender politics, political intolerance, and the treatment of women in public office.

Sources close to the matter claim some actors behind the alleged campaign have privately argued that the position of Greater Accra Regional Minister should be occupied by a man comments that critics say expose deeply rooted gender biases still lingering within sections of the political space.

Observers say the situation reflects the difficult terrain many female politicians continue to navigate, where leadership is often subjected to disproportionate scrutiny compared to that of their male counterparts.

“This goes beyond politics. It raises serious questions about how women in leadership are treated when they assume powerful positions,” a senior political observer familiar with the development disclosed.

According to party insiders, some influential figures are allegedly exploiting recent public comments attributed to the Minister to whip up discontent and rally opposition against her administration.

The sources further allege that certain groups are attempting to mobilize support across parts of Greater Accra and other regions, with discussions reportedly underway over possible demonstrations demanding her removal from office.

Despite the alleged pressure mounting behind the scenes, supporters of Hon. Linda Akweley Ocloo insist the campaign against her is politically motivated and unfair.

Across social media platforms and among sections of party faithful, many have praised the Minister for what they describe as her accessibility, work ethic, and commitment to addressing the numerous challenges confronting the Greater Accra Region.

Supporters argue that managing Ghana’s capital region remains one of the most demanding political assignments in government, requiring firmness, resilience, and constant public engagement.

“Greater Accra is not an easy region to govern. Every decision attracts criticism, but the Minister has remained focused and committed to duty,” a party supporter stated.

Others insist the attacks against the Minister are emotionally painful, particularly at a time when women across Africa continue to push for greater representation in governance and leadership.

Political analysts say the situation underscores the intense pressure female public officials often face, where comments, decisions, and even personality traits are subjected to relentless public examination.

Meanwhile, some social media users have criticized what they describe as the silence of certain Ga opinion leaders and bloggers amid the growing controversy.

Critics argue that the Minister has largely been left to defend herself against sustained political attacks without strong public backing from influential voices within the region.

The development has since sparked fierce debate online, with many users warning against attempts to undermine political appointees through coordinated internal campaigns rather than constructive engagement.

Others have cautioned that any attempt to remove the Minister could deepen divisions within the ruling party at a time when unity and stability remain critical to governance and national development.

Analysts believe the controversy could become a significant internal test for the ruling party, especially regarding how it handles dissent, internal competition, and issues relating to gender inclusion in governance.

While no official statement has been issued by government or party leadership regarding the alleged removal agenda, supporters of the Minister maintain that any such move would face strong resistance from those who believe performance rather than internal political maneuvering should determine public office appointments.

For now, the alleged campaign against the Greater Accra Regional Minister appears far from over, but many observers insist that attempts to force her out may ultimately prove politically costly and deeply divisive.