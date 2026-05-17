Man Arrested at Venezuela Fury’s Wedding Reception

Police were called to the Isle of Man venue hours after the 16-year-old daughter of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury married amateur boxer Noah Price in a ceremony that has divided opinion online.

Police responded to the reception venue of Venezuela Fury’s wedding on Saturday night, May 16, confirming that a man was arrested at the Comis Hotel and Resort on the Isle of Man following an incident that unfolded hours after the celebrations began.

The Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed officers attended the hotel. “A man was arrested and enquiries remain ongoing,” police said, adding that they could not comment on the identity of the individual or the circumstances of the arrest. Reports indicate that police vehicles arrived at the venue at around 9.30pm, just moments after pop star Peter Andre wrapped up a surprise performance for the newlyweds. A guest was reportedly searched by officers before being placed in a police van, with another officer seen holding a clear evidence bag.

Venezuela, 16, and Noah Price, 18, had earlier exchanged vows at the Royal Chapel of St John on the Isle of Man, with Venezuela wearing a white lace fishtail gown featuring a 50-foot train, paired with Crocs. Tyson Fury walked his daughter down the aisle alongside 18 bridesmaids, with the couple’s younger sisters Valencia and Athena also part of the wedding party. The reception that followed at the four-star Comis Hotel and Resort drew family and celebrity guests, with Peter Andre flown in secretly to perform.

The wedding could not have taken place in England, where a 2023 law change raised the legal marriage age to 18. The ceremony proceeded on the Isle of Man, where 16-year-olds may legally marry with parental consent. The Fury family relocated to the island earlier this year, with Tyson citing a security breach at their previous home in Morecambe.

A camera crew captured the event, and the wedding is expected to feature in the family’s Netflix show, At Home with the Furys. The marriage has drawn widespread debate online over Venezuela’s age, though the family has consistently defended the decision, pointing to Traveller traditions and Paris Fury’s own early engagement to Tyson.