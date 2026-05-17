FIFA Confident Iran Will Play at World Cup

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association secretary general met the Iranian football chief in Istanbul on Saturday to resolve outstanding concerns over visas, entry arrangements and geopolitical tensions ahead of the tournament.

Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom on Saturday assured that Iran will participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following a high-level meeting with Iranian Football Federation president Mehdi Taj in Istanbul aimed at resolving a growing list of logistical and political concerns.

Grafstrom described the talks as excellent and constructive, with both sides expressing satisfaction at the outcome. “We are working closely together and looking very much forward to welcoming them to the World Cup,” he told Reuters. He confirmed that operational matters had been discussed but declined to share specific details on visa arrangements for Iranian players and officials.

Iran’s path to the tournament has been complicated by mounting tensions on multiple fronts. Iranian football officials were reportedly denied entry into Canada for a FIFA Congress event in Vancouver, with a delegation led by Taj turned back at Toronto airport despite holding valid visas. Canadian authorities allegedly linked the denial to associations between Taj and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which Canada designated a terrorist organisation in 2024. The incident stoked fears over whether Iran’s squad could face similar obstacles entering the United States, where all three of the team’s Group G matches are scheduled.

Iran had requested that their fixtures be moved to Mexico, but FIFA president Gianni Infantino reportedly insisted all matches remain at their assigned venues. Iran’s squad will travel to Turkey on Monday for a training camp, friendlies and to complete visa applications before heading to the United States. Their base camp is set for the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona.

Taj described the Istanbul discussions as productive, saying FIFA addressed all ten concerns raised by the Iranian federation and offered solutions to each. He expressed hope that Team Melli would travel to the tournament and perform well, though he stopped short of declaring all issues resolved.

Further controversy surrounds the squad itself. Coach Amir Ghalenoei has faced sharp criticism over the omission of striker Sardar Azmoun from his provisional 30-man selection. Azmoun, who previously voiced public support for anti-government protesters, was recently accused of treason by Iranian state media after appearing in a photograph with the Emir of Dubai. Ghalenoei insisted only technical criteria drove his selections. Iran open their Group G campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15, before facing Belgium and Egypt. The tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, runs from June 11 to July 19. It will mark Iran’s fourth consecutive appearance at the FIFA World Cup finals.