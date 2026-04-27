Man Arrested After Fire Destroys UK LGBT+ Nightclub Pink Punters

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a fire tore through one of the United Kingdom’s most prominent LGBT+ nightclubs, destroying the building and forcing hundreds of people to evacuate in the early hours of Sunday, April 26, 2026.

Thames Valley Police said emergency services were called to Pink Punters nightclub on Watling Street in Fenny Stratford, Milton Keynes, at around 2am after an automatic fire alarm alerted staff to flames on an outside balcony. The general manager immediately ordered an evacuation, and all customers and nearby residents were safely cleared before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

Twelve fire crews from across Buckinghamshire responded to the blaze, which spread rapidly through the building as thick smoke rose above the roofline. Crews were still dealing with pockets of fire into Sunday afternoon, with road closures remaining in place. A 51-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested and remains in police custody. The specific cause of the fire has not been determined.

Chief Superintendent Emma Baillie, commander for Milton Keynes, said the evacuation was carried out swiftly and effectively by venue staff, adding that police would not be drawn on any possible motivation at this stage and urged the public not to speculate.

Owner Frank McMahon confirmed in a statement that the building had been completely destroyed but said he was deeply relieved that everyone got out safely. His family took over the site 36 years ago, and Pink Punters, which celebrated its Silver Anniversary last year, has grown into one of the best-known LGBT+ venues outside London, drawing visitors from across the region.

McMahon described the club as an institution built over decades and pledged it would reopen. “The building may be gone, but the family, the memories, the spirit and the love remain,” he said. “Pink Punters will be back.”