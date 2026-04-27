Google Commits Up to US$40 Billion in Anthropic as AI Arms Race Escalates

Google has agreed to invest up to $40 billion in artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic, committing an initial $10 billion in cash at a $350 billion valuation and pledging a further $30 billion contingent on performance targets, according to statements from both companies confirmed on Friday, April 24, 2026.

The deal arrives days after Amazon pledged an additional $5 billion to Anthropic at the same valuation, with the option to invest up to $20 billion more. Both agreements build on existing partnerships that stretch back several years, with Amazon having invested $8 billion in Anthropic before Friday’s announcement and Google holding a minority stake dating to a $300 million entry in 2023.

As part of the Google agreement, Anthropic will gain access to five gigawatts of computing capacity through Google Cloud and chipmaker Broadcom, beginning in 2027, with the potential for further gigawatts as demand for its Claude models grows. The expansion deepens Anthropic’s reliance on Google’s tensor processing unit (TPU) chips, custom silicon designed for AI workloads and regarded as a competitive alternative to Nvidia processors.

The scale of investment reflects the extraordinary pace of Anthropic’s growth. The company’s annualised revenue stood at around $1 billion at the close of 2024, climbed to $9 billion by the end of 2025, and had reached $30 billion by early April 2026. Bloomberg reported that much of the demand surge has been driven by Claude Code, an AI agent that accelerates software development, which has drawn heavy adoption from enterprise customers.

Despite the size of the investment, the two companies remain direct competitors. Google’s Gemini models compete with Claude across enterprise and consumer markets, and Anthropic has been in an active scramble to address infrastructure strain caused by soaring demand, including a separate data centre agreement with cloud provider CoreWeave signed earlier this month.

Anthropic chief executive officer (CEO) Dario Amodei, who previously held senior roles at Google and OpenAI before founding the company in 2021, said the company needed to build infrastructure at a pace that matched its growth. Investors outside the current round have reportedly sought to back Anthropic at valuations exceeding $800 billion, and multiple news outlets report the company is considering an initial public offering (IPO) as early as October 2026.