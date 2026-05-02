Mali Junta Loses Northern Stronghold as Russia’s Africa Corps Retreats

Mali’s military and its Russian Africa Corps allies have abandoned one of the country’s most strategically significant northern bases, surrendering territory to rebel forces in what analysts describe as the most severe escalation of the West African country’s long-running civil conflict in nearly fifteen years.

Forces stationed at the Tessalit military installation, described by security officials as a “super-camp” near the Algerian border, withdrew on Friday, May 1, allowing fighters from the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) and the Al-Qaeda-linked Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) to take control without direct confrontation. A security source in Gao confirmed to AFP that Malian troops had already evacuated the site before rebel forces entered, while a local official additionally confirmed that Russian Africa Corps personnel had also departed. Multiple reports indicate that Malian and Russian soldiers set fire to the camp before leaving.

Tessalit’s loss carries significant strategic weight. The base sits at a commanding position in the Saharan north and features a 2,500-metre airstrip capable of accommodating large military transport aircraft. It had previously housed substantial numbers of troops and heavy equipment. Malian forces also abandoned a second installation in Aguelhok, approximately 100 kilometres south of Tessalit, according to a local elected official and a separate FLA source.

The retreat extends a week of cascading military setbacks for the junta of Colonel Assimi Goita, who came to power through coups in 2020 and 2021. The current crisis was triggered by coordinated attacks launched on April 25 and 26 by the FLA and JNIM, targeting government positions simultaneously in Bamako, Kati, Gao, Sévaré, Kidal, and Mopti, in what multiple analysts have characterised as the largest single offensive in Mali since the 2012 Tuareg rebellion. During the assault, rebels seized the northern city of Kidal, a symbolic stronghold, and the Malian national flag no longer flies over the city.

The human cost has been severe. At least 23 people were killed in the initial attacks. Among the dead is Defence Minister Sadio Camara, 47, a key figure in the junta who died when a car bomb struck his residence in Kati, a garrison town on the outskirts of Bamako. Intelligence chief Modibo Koné was also reported injured. A government tribute for Camara was held Thursday. A Russian helicopter was separately shot down near Gao on April 25, killing its crew.

Civilians have not been spared. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) confirmed on Friday that children were among those killed and wounded during the fighting, and that wounded minors were receiving treatment in local health facilities. JNIM fighters also attacked a health centre in Gao, and an armed group occupied a school in the Mopti region. The jihadist alliance additionally imposed a road blockade around Bamako, restricting movement into and out of the capital.

Russia’s Africa Corps, responding to the crisis, issued a statement characterising the offensive as a thwarted coup attempt and drawing parallels to what it described as a “Syrian scenario.” It accused Ukrainian mercenaries and Western intelligence agencies of involvement in operations around Kidal and Gao, and claimed that fighters had used Western-origin portable surface-to-air missiles. The Malian junta’s own investigation has alleged that current and former military personnel may have assisted the attackers, alongside claims linking exiled opposition figures to the coordination of the offensive.

The Alliance of Sahel States, the regional bloc formed by Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger after all three countries expelled French forces and aligned with Moscow, announced on April 30 that its unified forces had conducted joint air campaigns in response to the attacks in Kidal, Gao, and Ménaka.

A spokesman for the Tuareg rebels, speaking earlier this week, vowed to extend their campaign across the entire north and predicted that the junta itself would eventually fall.