Adeboye Stirs Debate With Marriage Counsel at RCCG Holy Ghost Service

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has again sparked widespread public debate after advising men not to marry women who cannot cook, delivering the remarks as part of broader marriage guidance at the church’s monthly Holy Ghost Service on Saturday.

The May edition of the service, held at the church’s expansive auditorium in Simawa, Ogun State, Nigeria, was tagged “Excellent Counsel.” Speaking to his congregation, Adeboye said: “Don’t marry a girl who cannot cook. Even if a prophet says this is your wife, if she can’t cook, say ‘Thank you, keep her.'” He added that an inability to cook or show hospitality was a sure sign of trouble ahead in marriage.

The cooking advice was part of a wider set of marriage warnings delivered during the service. Adeboye also cautioned men against choosing partners based solely on physical appearance, warning that beauty without spiritual discernment could be a dangerous trap. He raised concerns about excessive cosmetics, including artificial hair, eyelashes, and nails, urging men to look beyond surface presentation. On wedding costs, the cleric advised men to walk away from any relationship where a partner demands a ceremony that would leave them in debt. “No matter how close you are to a wedding, if your partner is suggesting a ceremony that will cost you everything and push you into debt, call it off,” he said.

The remarks drew swift reactions online. Some listeners praised the counsel as practical wisdom rooted in lived experience. Others pushed back, arguing that the emphasis on cooking reflects an outdated view of what women bring to marriage.

Adeboye has made similar statements on multiple occasions over the years, each time generating renewed debate across Nigeria and among West African Christian communities. He has previously said such remarks are directed at members of his congregation and not intended as commentary for the wider public.