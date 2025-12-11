Make This Detty December Fun, Safe, and Budget-Friendly

How to Enjoy the Holidays Without Going Broke

By Linda Segbefia

The holiday season is here! A time for joy, connection, and celebration. But let’s be real: Detty December can also get pricey if you don’t plan ahead. The good news? With a little budgeting and mindfulness, you can have all the fun without draining your wallet.

Here’s how to make the most of your December while keeping your finances intact.

Plan Your Detty Calendar

Don’t burn out of your budget before Christmas Day. Pick your must-attend events and space them out across the month. Mix in free or low-cost activities like beach days, brunches, movie nights, or small hangouts with friends.

When it comes to decorations, less is more.

Go for a few high-quality pieces in key spots or repurpose what you already have. You’ll save money and still have your space looking festive.

Set (and Stick to) Your Budget

Start your holiday planning with a clear spending limit and a list of essentials from gifts to food to outfits. Decide how much you can truly afford, and treat your budget as a must, not a suggestion.

Avoid last-minute shopping trips when crowds and holiday pressure can tempt you to overspend. The best feeling? Sticking to your plan and still having an amazing celebration.

Go Cashless and Stress-Free

Carrying cash to every party or concert? Not smart. Use prepaid or debit cards for convenience and safety.

Visiting Ghana for the holidays? Get a UBA Prepaid Card using just your passport and load funds directly from your MoMo wallet. It’s quick, secure, and perfect for all your December adventures.

Better to load your card than lose your cash at a party.

Take Advantage of Discounts

Make your Detty December both fun and cost-effective. Book flights, hotels, and experiences early, and keep an eye out for partner deals and holiday promos. Plus, enjoy exclusive discounts on Bolt rides when you pay with your UBA Prepaid Card.

Shop Mindfully & Avoid Impulse Buys

Holiday shopping can get overwhelming from trendy outfits to last-minute gifts. Before heading out, make a list and stick to it. Ask yourself: Do I really need this? Focus on meaningful purchases instead of impulse buys that quickly pile up.

Get Creative with Gifts

You don’t have to display to show you care. Homemade treats, DIY crafts, or personalized notes go a long way. Remember, heartfelt gifts are priceless and often more appreciated than expensive ones.

Save All Year Round

Want an easier December next year? Start saving early! Automate your savings and set aside a small amount each month so that by the time the holidays arrive, you’ll already have a “fun fund” waiting for you.

You can visit any UBA branch to sign up for UBA Target Account – our convenient goal-based savings account and make next year’s celebrations stress-free and budget-smart.

Keep the Gratitude Energy

Detty December isn’t just about parties, it’s about people. Reconnect, relax, and celebrate how far you’ve come this year. Be present, take photos, and savor every moment. After all, Detty December is meant to be enjoyed, not survived.